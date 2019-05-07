Tuesday Baseball: Somerset sweeps two; Tigers, Panthers win again

Somerset baseball

The Spartans got healthy in a hurry, defeating Ellsworth 12-1 in the first game at Larry Forrest Park on Tuesday. The Spartans sprang to a 6-0 lead early in the second game and maintained the lead to win 7-4.

An outstanding pitching showing from senior AJ Beasley carried the Spartans in the opening game. He threw a five-inning two-hit shutout. He didn’t walk a batter and he only needed 54 pitches to complete the game.

Jack Gazdik led the attack with a pair of doubles, driving home four runs. Andre Beasley and Jimmy Siggens also produced two hits.

One of the noticeable differences between the 2018 and 2019 Spartans is the defensive work at catcher. Somerset coach Zac Eichten said Andre Beasley and Riley McGurran are the reasons why.

“We can throw both of them back there and they both produce offensively and defensively. Both those guys are learning to be good defensive catchers,” Eichten said.

Aaron Shartin-Folkert started the second game, working five and two-thirds innings. Jack Branch came in to get the final four outs.

Eichten said the Spartans are concentrating on limiting walks and errors. They had two total errors and two walks over the 12 innings played and they only needed 134 pitches to complete the two wins.

Shartin-Folkert, Gazdik and Ryan Kelly each had two hits to lead Somerset’s production in the second game.

The two wins give Somerset 10 wins for the season. It’s the first time Somerset reached double digits in wins since the 2015 season when the Spartans finished 12-13.

New Richmond baseball

The Tigers improved to 10-0 in the MBC with a 4-1 win at Prescott on Tuesday. Prescott was an early contender for the MBC title but the Cards have dropped four straight games to slide to 5-5 in the standings.

Pitching has been the backbone of the Tigers’ success. Senior Ryan Kling kept that pattern intact, throwing a five-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts. His season record stands at 6-1, with an 0.99 earned run average.

Prescott did have one major threat against Kling in the fifth inning. Two hits and an error loaded the bases with no outs. Prescott got one run home on a sacrifice fly before Kling induced two grounders to get out of the jam without further damage.

“He had his split finger working down in the zone and he had a really good curveball,” Tiger coach Travis Helland said of Kling’s mound work.

All four of the Tigers’ runs came in the third inning. The bottom of the order started the rally with seniors Drew Momchilovich and Talon Seckora reaching on infield singles.

“We’ve been getting production from those guys all year,” Helland said.

Hayden Bradbury singled home the first run. Two more runs scored when Prescott’s third baseman couldn’t handle Jack Bau’s hot smash. Cooper Eckardt singled home the fourth run of the inning.

The Tigers will host Hudson on Friday in their next outing.

Baseball Day in New Richmond will be Saturday with four games at Citizens Field. The action starts with the U14 team facing St. Croix Falls at 10 a.m. That’s followed by three high school games against Amery, with the freshmen at 1 p.m., the junior varsity at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.

Before the varsity game, a bench at Citizens Field will be dedicated in the memory of Shelli Jirik. She was the wife of Tiger assistant coach Rick Jirik. Shelli passed away last September after a battle with breast cancer.

SCC baseball

The Panthers remain one of the hottest teams in the area. They’re 7-1 in the past three weeks after winning at Baldwin-Woodville 5-2 on Tuesday.

In this rivalry, there’s plenty at stake. The Panther coaches reminded the players of that before the game and the players responded right away, producing two runs in the first inning. Singles by Keagen Berg and Wyatt Sundby started the game and they both scored on B-W throwing errors.

B-W got one run back in the third inning when the Panthers had a couple defensive miscues. Trevor Miller knocked in Nate Berends in the fourth inning to put Central’s lead back at two runs. The Panthers added two insurance runs in the seventh, with Berg and Sundby doing the honors again. They both scored on a double by Zac Holme.

Central’s pitching was handled by Miller and Mason Dado. Miller worked the first four and one-third innings with Dado finishing the game.

“Watching those two pitch made me excited for next year,” said Somerset coach Tom Sauve, because Miller is a junior and Dado is a sophomore.

Central is now alone in second place in the MBC standings, as the only team that has a chance of catching New Richmond.

“They’re starting to believe they’re a legitimate team,” Sauve said.

The next game for the Panthers is Thursday when they host Osceola.