Baseball: U10 Tigers win Gopher State tournament
The New Richmond U10 Tigers baseball team defeated a strong Zimmerman, Minn. U10 team 11-9 in the championship game to win the Gopher State Invitational Tournament in St. Cloud, Minn.
As a result of winning the Gopher State Inviational the New Richmond U10 Baseball Team has qualified for the Minnesota League Baseball Association State Tournament that takes place in late summer. The U10 Tigers next action will take place on Friday May 10, in the Woodbury, MInn. Invitational located in East Ridge at 6 p.m.