    Baseball: U10 Tigers win Gopher State tournament

    By Dave Newman Today at 2:39 p.m.
    The New Richmond U10 baseball team includes (front, l-r) Brock Germain, Colton Gunter, Chase Huber, Brady Pederstuen, Ceagan Langeness and Luke Quade; (middle) Alex Solberg, Blake Stafne, Tanner Gess, Mason Gunter, Evan Fagnan and Jackson Schroeder; (back) Coach Jeremy Gess, Coach Todd Solberg, Head Coach Brian Schroeder, Coach Jacques Charland and Coach TJ Huber. Submitted photo

    The New Richmond U10 Tigers baseball team defeated a strong Zimmerman, Minn. U10  team 11-9 in the championship game to win the Gopher State Invitational Tournament  in St. Cloud, Minn.

    As a result of winning the Gopher State Inviational the New Richmond U10 Baseball Team has qualified for the Minnesota League Baseball Association State Tournament that takes place in late summer.  The U10 Tigers next action will take place on Friday May 10, in the Woodbury, MInn. Invitational located in East Ridge  at 6 p.m.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848