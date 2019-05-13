New Richmond baseball

The 5-0 win by the Tigers over Amery on Saturday locked up the 2019 Middle Border Conference championship for the Tigers. The Tigers are 11-0 with three games left. There nearest competitor has four losses. This is the fourth straight year the Tigers have won the MBC title.

The same combination of skilled pitching, timely hitting and quality the Tigers to the victory over Amery. The pitching was supplied by Ryan Kling and Charlie Thibodeau. Kling improved to 7-1 for the season by allowing two hits in the first four innings, striking out eight Warriors. Thibodeau handled the final three innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts.

The offense again was led by senior Jack Bau, who tripled twice and walked twice in his four plate appearances. Bau has gotten on base in two-thirds of his MBC plate appearances this season. He has 16 hits in conference games and 12 of them have gone for extra bases. He has 23 RBI and 21 runs scored in the 11 MBC games.

Bau’s first triple knocked in Thibodeau in the opening inning for the first run of the game. Moments later, Reece Lucas singled Bau home.

A walk to Bau started a two-run rally in the third inning. He scored on an error. Kling singled home Lucas for the second run.

The final Tiger run showed how the Tigers can be opportunistic on the bases. Talon Seckora walked, stole second and advanced to third on a fly ball. He scored on a squeeze bunt put down by Hayden Bradbury.

Saturday was Baseball Day in New Richmond, with the varsity game being the fourth game played at Citizens Field. Before the varsity game, the Tigers dedicated a bench at Citizens Field in memory of Shelli Jirik, who died in September after battling cancer. She was the wife of long-time Tiger assistant coach Rick Jirik. The Jirik family, including Shelli’s parents, attended the game.

“The night was about their family. It was a special moment for our baseball family,” said Tiger coach Travis Helland.

The Tigers will be back in action Monday, when they host River Falls at 5 p.m.

WIAA baseball seeding

New Richmond received the second seed in the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament bracket in seeding that was completed Sunday night.

The New Richmond baseball team has received the second seed in the bracket, with Big Rivers Conference leader River Falls receiving the top seed. The first round of WIAA regional play will take place on Thursday, May 23.

New Richmond will host Somerset, the seventh seed in the opening round of regionals. St. Croix Central received the fourth seed in the bracket. The Panthers will host Altoona, the fifth seed, on May 23.

MBC boys golf

The New Richmond boys retained the MBC overall lead, but St. Croix Central’s team is making a late charge at this year’s conference title.

Two MBC matches were played on Friday at Pheasant Hills Golf Course on Friday, with each nine of the 18 holes counting as a conference match. And St. Croix Central came away as winners in both of the matches.

With the two wins on Friday, the Panthers have moved within five strokes of New Richmond for the overall MBC title. The only MBC event that is left is the 2019 MBC tournament, which will be played Wednesday at Krooked Kreek Golf Course in Osceola.

The front nine Friday was played as Baldwin-Woodville’s home match. It was an incredibly close team finish. Central won at 164, B-W shot 165, New Richmond 166 and Osceola 168. New Richmond senior Max Davis was medalist, shooting a 37. He finished one stroke ahead of teammate Blake Peterson, Central’s Matt Mueller and Osceola’s Jacob Hall.

The rest of the St. Croix Central scores were 39 from Mason Bohatta, 43 from Jordan Woyda, 44 from Jacob Sanders and 49 from Zach Anderson. New Richmond’s other varsity scores were 45 from Nick Andersen, with Michael Benedict and Clay Gess both shooting 46.

Somerset finished seventh in the opening round. Dominic Abbott led the Spartans at 45. Colton Musta shot 49, Tyler Soderlund 50, Bret Nelson 51 and Johnaton Richards 52.

The back nine then served as Central’s home match, as the Panthers and B-W both use Pheasant Hills as their home course. This time, Central left no doubt. The Panthers won by shooting 160. New Richmond and Amery tied for second by shooting 167. Osceola was fourth at 172.

Peterson, Bohatta and Hall shared medalist honors on the back nine, with all three shooting 37. Central won with a tightly-packed team effort. Mueller shot 40, Anderson 41, Sanders 42 and Woyda 43.

Joining Peterson in New Richmond’s scoring were Benedict and Gess at 43, Andersen at 44 and Davis at 46. Somerset’s scores on the back nine were led by Abbott at 42, with Nelson at 45, Musta and Richards at 50 and Soderlund at 61. The Spartans placed sixth on the back nine, with the 187 being the team’s best round of the season.

“It is amazing what a few days of practice at the course can do,” Somerset coach Todd Myers said of the team’s progress.

New Richmond tennis

A three-win day on Saturday was the perfect precursor for what the Tigers are hoping will be a highly successful Middle Border Conference Tournament this Tuesday. The Tigers are the hosts of the 2019 MBC tournament, with action scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The Tigers are second in the MBC standings heading into Tuesday’s event. Eau Claire Regis leads the MBC standings with 10 points. New Richmond, Altoona and Amery are all tied with eight points. Tiger coach Denise Devereux said it’s conceivable that any of those four teams could win the tournament on Tuesday, which would earn them at least a share of the outright title or more, depending upon where Regis finishes on Tuesday.

“Our main goal would be to win the tournament. It’s a lofty goal,” Devereux said. “They’re going to have to work hard at it.”

The Tigers played in a tournament at Tomah on Saturday. They scored wins over the host school, along with West Salem and Viroqua. They faced the host school first, winning 5-2. Wins in the singles lineup came from Trent Ziebol, Logan Denucci and Tyler Dennis. Quentin Hayes and Jack Davis were 6-3, 6-2 winners at No. 2 doubles and Ray Osterbauer won a close 7-5, 7-5 decision at No. 3 doubles.

Devereux said the weekend was good for the Tigers because they played in numerous three-set matches, getting them ready for the rigors of what they hope are multiple matches on Tuesday.

In the second round Saturday the Tigers faced West Salem, which is in its first year as a varsity program. The Tigers won 7-0, but West Salem was a capable team, especially in the singles lineup. Tyler Dennis and Jake Rogers both won lengthy battles in the bottom two singles slots, with Dennis winning 13-11 in the third set tie-break.

Saturday’s action finished against Viroqua. The winner wasn’t decided until the final match was completed. That match was No. 2 doubles, where Hayes and Davis won 10-7 in the third set tie-break to give the Tigers the 4-3 team victory.

Also earning wins were Ziebol, Denucci and the team of Osterbauer and Casey.

Tomah was the second stop of the Tigers’ weekend road trip. They played at Eau Claire North Friday, with Ziebol and Denucci getting the Tiger wins in a 5-2 loss. Ziebol and Denucci both went 4-0 for the weekend. Devereux played some of his best tennis on the trip.

“He’s really come a long way in the last few matches,” she said.

Devereux said the intensity of the late schedule, which included five matches in three days, was needed to offset the slow start of the schedule.

“We haven’t had enough matches or practices because of the weather,” she said.

New Richmond soccer

A trip across the state served the Tigers well. The Tigers scored wins over Wausau East and Hustisford in a weekend tournament played at D.C. Everest.

It took the Tigers most of the first half Friday against Wausau East to readjust to playing a wide-open style of play. The Tigers came around, with a strong second half resulting in a 4-3 Tiger win.

“We started out really rough,” said Tiger coach Tracey Boyle. “We haven’t been used to playing a full-field soccer game.”

Boyle said the Tigers’ recent MBC opponents have played a slowed, defensive style in attempts to neutralize the Tigers’ scoring ability. The Tigers came back from a 3-2 deficit in the second half. Kacie Malone scored the tying goal. Maya Greenquist put the Tigers ahead, scoring on a penalty kick with 20 minutes left in the game. Greenquist also scored the Tigers’ first goal, with Taylor Mitchell getting the second Tiger goal.

The intensity of Friday’s second half carried into Saturday’s game. Hustisford is a Division 4 team that hadn’t lost until this weekend. The Tigers rolled to an 8-1 win in Saturday’s game.

Lauren Graham scored the Tigers’ opening goal. That was followed by two goals from Amelia Feuerer and one each from Greenquist, Audrey Feuerer, Amanda Johnson, Anna Hop and Emily Montreal.

“Once we got the first goal, we took off with it,” Boyle said. Boyle said the road trip was beneficial in terms of on-field success against good competition, but also for the team to have fun and bond on an overnight outing.

The Tigers will be in action on Monday, playing at Spooner. A win would give the Tigers the outright 2019 Middle Border Conference championship.

Somerset softball

The Spartans will open the WIAA tournament series on their home field. The Spartans earned the seventh seed in the Division 2 regional bracket. The Spartans will host tenth-seeded Sparta at 5 p.m. this Thursday. The winner of Thursday’s game will play at West Salem, the second seed, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Also in softball seeding, the St. Croix Central team is the tenth seed in its Division 3 regional bracket. The Panthers open tournament play on Thursday by playing at the seventh seed, Fall Creek. The winner will play at Prescott, the second seed, on Tuesday, May 21.