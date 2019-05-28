St. Croix Central pulled off an upset that will be noticed around the state. The Panthers knocked off top-seeded River Falls, with Central junior hurler Trevor Miller pitching a no-hitter. Central was also held to one hit, but it came during the Panthers’ two-run fourth inning in a 2-1 victory over the Wildcats.

New Richmond continued to ride the exquisite pitching produced by senior Ryan Kling this spring. Kling pitched a three-hitter, only needing 62 pitches to complete the job as the Tigers eliminated Menomonie, 3-0.

New Richmond will host St. Croix Central at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Citizens Field in the regional title game.

Tigers Kling to victory

Kling was masterful in maneuvering through the Menomonie lineup on Tuesday. The victory increases his season record to 11-1 and the shutout lowers his earned run average to 0.65. In 64 innings of work he has allowed 36 hits and six earned runs.

The true mark of Kling’s efficiency came in his getting ahead of hitters. He faced 23 Mustangs in the game. He threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of them.

“I knew I had to get ahead in the count,” Kling said. “If I have to work back in the count I’m less likely to succeed.”

Kling attributed some of his increased success this season to his ability to command the inner corner of the plate.

“I give Coach Helland credit for that. He talked me into pitching inside this year. It’s usually the two-seamer I throw inside,” Kling said.

Helland said Kling followed the formula that has been working for him all season.

“I credit him for his ability to go at hitters with three different pitches and he did that all night,” Helland said.

Menomonie only had three baserunners, because Kling didn’t allow a walk and the Tigers played errorless ball. A splendid defensive play shut down Menomonie’s only scoring chance. A Menomonie player doubled to centerfield with two outs in the sixth inning. He tried to stretch into a triple, but throws by Talon Seckora and Jack Bau got to third baseman Brandon Gaspord just in time to put down the tag.

The Tigers scored their first two runs in the second inning. Gaspord was hit by a pitch to start the frame. After a groundout, Fred Riba singled to center, giving Gaspord time to score. Riba would later score on Seckora’s single.

The score remained 2-0 until the fifth inning. Jack Bau worked a 3-0 count, then launched the next pitch over the leftfield fence for his fourth homer of the season. Bau is now hitting .515 and he’s driven home 36 runs and scored 36 more.

The Tigers defeated Central twice this season, but the Panthers finished in second place in the Middle Border Conference behind the Tigers, so Helland said his teams knows it will get challenged Wednesday.

“We know we’ll have a really tough game. It’s the regional championship and anything can happen. We’re just happy to play another day,” Helland said.

Central shockwaves

River Falls was the highest ranked team in this Division 2 sectional, being ranked seventh in the May 20 WBCA state rankings. The Wildcats carried a 15-4 record into Tuesday’s game after winning the Big Rivers Conference championship.

Central was seeded fourth in the region, and the Panthers were the only fourth seed in Division 2 in the state to knock off a top seed on Tuesday.

When Miller’s hot, he’s hot, and that’s what Panther fans saw on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen that out of him before,” Central coach Tom Sauve said, using a recent one-hitter against Somerset as evidence. “He’s been much better at mixing his three pitches.”

Miller had to be sharp, because the Wildcats did have seven baserunners on two errors, four walks and one hit batter. The Wildcats scored their only run in the seventh inning on a walk, wild pitch and a groundout.

Sauve said Miller showed had to play through pain. In the fourth inning, he took a line drive off his pitching hand.

“He threw to first, then he collapsed in pain,” Sauve explained, saying tread marks from the ball showed in Miller’s hand. Miller went to the bullpen between innings and proved to the coaches that he could continue pitching.

Both of Central’s runs were scored in the fourth inning. Mason Dado started the rally with a walk. Miller then produced the only hit of the game, slashing a single to rightfield that moved Dado to third. Pinch runner Eric Lay stole second base.

Central senior Nate Berends then hit a nubber in front of the plate. River Falls pitcher Brandon Mork, who finished with a one-hitter, fielded the ball, but threw wildly to first base. Dado and Lay scored on the error.

This was Central’s 15th win of the season. Sauve said the team will be ready to be tested in New Richmond on Wednesday.

“Right now, we’re a team exploring our limits,” Sauve said. “We respect them like we respect River Falls.”

Tuesday’s win was followed by a celebration, but the Panthers kept it brief.

“They were most excited at Trevor no-hitting one of the best teams in the state. Then the attitude changed right away. They understand this was great but it’s not where we want our season to end,” Sauve said.