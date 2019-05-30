Baseball: Tigers blitz Central, advance to sectionals

The Tigers never let up. They added eight more runs in the third inning and pitchers Reece Lucas and Cole Eastep combined to pitch a one-hitter as the Tigers blitzed Central, 17-0.

With the victory, the Tigers advance to the WIAA sectional tournament, which will be played next Tuesday at Altoona. The Tigers will face Tomah at 1 p.m. in one of the sectional semifinals. Northwestern will face Antigo at 10 a.m. in the other semifinal game at Altoona. The winners will play at 4 p.m. to decide the sectional champion.

This is the Tigers’ first trip to the sectional tournament since 2007.

Wednesday’s win was the 20th of the season for the Tigers, also the first time this was accomplished since 2007. The Tigers put together a first inning that has to rank among the best starts to a playoff game in team history. The first 10 Tigers reached base via hits or walks and each of the nine starters scored in the first inning.

If Central had any hope left, it was wiped out when the Tigers added eight runs in the third inning on seven hits, three of them for extra bases.

Both teams had won before, when the Tigers defeated Menomonie and Central upset top-seeded River Falls. It is suspected that this was the first time two Middle Border Conference teams had knocked two teams from the Big Rivers Conference out of the WIAA tournaments on the same day.

Tiger coach Travis Helland said there was no talk about jumping on the Panthers early, knowing they were coming off an emotional high with their win over River Falls. He said the team talked Tuesday while they were waiting for the final results of Central’s game.

“We told the guys they had to be locked in. They were ultra-focused,” Helland said. “We put really good swings in and we live with the results.”

The results couldn’t have been better for the Tigers. Hayden Bradbury led off with a single, moved to third on two passed balls and scored on Talon Seckora’s single. That started the merry-go-round where the Tigers continued to circle the bases non-stop through the first inning.

Up and down the lineup, the Tigers had big days. Bradbury and Fred Riba both delivered three hits. Cooper Eckardt had a pair of two-run singles. Bradbury and Lucas both crushed triples during the third inning.

Almost lost in the success of the Tiger hitting was the sterling work done by Lucas and Eastep on the mound. Lucas pitched the first four innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and not allowing a walk. Eastep pitched a perfect fifth inning.

“He did exactly what the team needed,” Helland said of Lucas’ pitching start. “The most impressive part is he didn’t have any walks.”

The Tiger defense was up to the task too, playing flawless ball in the field.

While everything went right for the Tigers, the opposite was true for the Panthers. The Panthers used Mason Dado and Derek Myer on the mound, but neither could stop the Tigers’ offensive storm. Central’s only hit was a first inning hit by Wyatt Sundby. The Panthers didn’t have a baserunner after the first inning.

Central finished the season with a 15-10 record.