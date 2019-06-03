Baseball: Myer, Beasley are WBCA state all-stars

Myer and Beasley will be playing for the West team and are the only Middle Border Conference players selected this year. There are 72 players chosen for the four teams. This will be a round-robin tournament with two games played on Friday and four games played on Saturday.

Myer is just the second St. Croix Central baseball player ever selected. The first selection was pitcher Mark Shaver in 2008.

Myer started his freshman season on the JV team, but quickly moved to the varsity level. By the end of that season he had become the starting shortstop and was batting in a key spot in the lineup. Myer has played in 79 games in his Panther career, with a .402 career batting average. He has accumulated 78 hits in his career, including eight homers. He has driven home 65 runs and he's scored 65 times. This year, Myer hit .439, scoring 18 runs and driving home 22 more.

"Derek has been invaluable to us," said Central coach Tom Sauve. "He's established himself as one of the better hitters in the state."

Myer has committed to play baseball and football at UW-La Crosse.

Beasley becomes the third Somerset player chosen as an all-star. Garret Belisle was selected in 2000 and Logan Peterson made the cut in 2016.

Beasley has been a starter since his freshman season and is a multi-faceted force who has improved each season. This year he batted .469 for the Spartans. He finished with 30 hits, 31 runs scored and 15 runs batted in. He stole 19 bases. He was also Somerset's top pitcher.

Through his career, Beasley has played nearly every position. He carries a great passion for the game, playing baseball nearly year-round.

"He would legitimately do whatever we needed," said Somerset coach Zac Eichten. "He studies the game constantly. He knows the weaknesses of every team."

Eichten said Beasley is a leader by example, putting in an extraordinary amount of work that showed his younger teammates the work it takes to be a success.

Beasley also earned the respect of the coaches around the Middle Border Conference.

"He's a one-man wrecking ball," Sauve said of Beasley.

Beasley is committed to play college baseball at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.