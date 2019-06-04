New Richmond enters sectional play with a 20-7 record. The Tigers will face Tomah, which brings in a 13-11 record. Tomah tied for fourth place in the Mississippi Valley Conference. The Tigers and Tomah will play in the 1 p.m. game on Tuesday.

Here's how the Tigers advanced to sectionals.

With sudden and relentless fury, the New Richmond baseball team struck in the first inning. And they continued to strike, rolling up nine runs in the opening inning of Wednesday's WIAA Division 2 regional championship game against St. Croix Central.

The Tigers never let up. They added eight more runs in the third inning and pitchers Reece Lucas and Cole Eastep combined to pitch a one-hitter as the Tigers blitzed Central, 17-0.

With the victory, the Tigers advance to the WIAA sectional tournament, which will be played Tuesday at Altoona. The Tigers will face Tomah at 1 p.m. in one of the sectional semifinals. Northwestern will face Antigo at 10 a.m. in the other semifinal game at Altoona. The winners will play at 4 p.m. to decide the sectional champion.

This is the Tigers' first trip to the sectional tournament since 2007.

Wednesday's win was the 20th of the season for the Tigers, also the first time this was accomplished since 2007. The Tigers put together a first inning that has to rank among the best starts to a playoff game in team history. The first 10 Tigers reached base via hits or walks and each of the nine starters scored.

Tiger coach Travis Helland said there was no talk about jumping on the Panthers early, knowing they were coming off an emotional high with their win over River Falls. He said the team talked Tuesday while they were waiting for the final results of Central's game.

"We told the guys they had to be locked in. They were ultra-focused," Helland said. "We put really good swings in and we live with the results."

The results couldn't have been better for the Tigers. Hayden Bradbury led off with a single, moved to third on two passed balls and scored on Talon Seckora's single. That started the merry-go-round where the Tigers continued to circle the bases non-stop through the first inning.

Up and down the lineup, the Tigers had big days. Bradbury and Fred Riba both delivered three hits. Cooper Eckardt had a pair of two-run singles. Bradbury and Lucas both crushed triples during the third inning.

Almost lost in the success of the Tiger hitting was the sterling work done by Lucas and Eastep on the mound. Lucas pitched the first four innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and not allowing a walk. Eastep pitched a perfect fifth inning.

"He did exactly what the team needed," Helland said of Lucas' pitching start. "The most impressive part is he didn't have any walks."

While everything went right for the Tigers, the opposite was true for the Panthers. The Panthers used Mason Dado and Derek Myer on the mound, but neither could stop the Tigers' offensive storm. Central's only hit was a first inning hit by Wyatt Sundby. The Panthers didn't have a baserunner after the first inning.

Central finished the season with a 15-10 record. Central coach Tom Sauve said this loss doesn't define the Panthers' season, especially after the major victory the Panthers achieved the night before.

"On one night we had everything go our way, the next night we didn't have anything go our way," Sauve said.

Tigers Kling to victory

New Richmond continued to ride the exquisite pitching produced by senior Ryan Kling this spring. Kling pitched a three-hitter, only needing 62 pitches to complete the job as the Tigers eliminated Menomonie, 3-0.

Kling was masterful in maneuvering through the Menomonie lineup on Tuesday. The victory increases his season record to 11-1 and the shutout lowers his earned run average to 0.65. In 64 innings of work he has allowed 36 hits and six earned runs.

The true mark of Kling's efficiency came in his getting ahead of hitters. He faced 23 Mustangs in the game. He threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of them.

"I knew I had to get ahead in the count," Kling said. "If I have to work back in the count I'm less likely to succeed."

Kling attributed some of his increased success this season to his ability to command the inner corner of the plate.

"I give coach Helland credit for that. He talked me into pitching inside this year. It's usually the two-seamer I throw inside," Kling said.

Helland said Kling followed the formula that has been working for him all season.

"I credit him for his ability to go at hitters with three different pitches and he did that all night," Helland said.

Menomonie only had three baserunners, because Kling didn't allow a walk and the Tigers played errorless ball. A splendid defensive play shut down Menomonie's only scoring chance. A Menomonie player doubled to centerfield with two outs in the sixth inning. He tried to stretch into a triple, but throws by Talon Seckora and Jack Bau got to third baseman Brandon Gaspord just in time to put down the tag.

The Tigers scored their first two runs in the second inning. Gaspord was hit by a pitch to start the frame. After a groundout, Fred Riba singled to center, giving Gaspord time to score. Riba would later score on Seckora's single.

The score remained 2-0 until the fifth inning. Jack Bau worked a 3-0 count, then launched the next pitch over the leftfield fence for his fourth homer of the season. Bau is now hitting .515 and he's driven home 36 runs and scored 36 more.

Central shockwaves

On Tuesday, St. Croix Central pulled off an upset that will be noticed around the state. The Panthers knocked off top-seeded River Falls, with Central junior hurler Trevor Miller pitching a no-hitter. Central was held to one hit, but it came during the Panthers' two-run fourth inning in a 2-1 victory over the Wildcats.

River Falls was the highest ranked team in this Division 2 sectional, being ranked seventh in the May 20 WBCA state rankings. The Wildcats carried a 15-4 record into Tuesday's game after winning the Big Rivers Conference championship.

Central was seeded fourth in the region, and the Panthers were the only fourth seed in Division 2 in the state to knock off a top seed on Tuesday.

When Miller's hot, he's hot, and that's what Panther fans saw on Tuesday.

"We've seen that out of him before," Sauve said, using a recent one-hitter against Somerset as evidence. "He's been much better at mixing his three pitches."

Miller had to be sharp, because the Wildcats did have seven baserunners on two errors, four walks and one hit batter. The Wildcats scored their only run in the seventh inning on a walk, wild pitch and a groundout.

Sauve said Miller had to play through pain. In the fourth inning, he took a line drive off his pitching hand.

"He threw to first, then he collapsed in pain," Sauve explained, saying seam marks from the ball showed on Miller's hand. Miller went to the bullpen between innings and proved to the coaches that he could continue pitching.

Both of Central's runs were scored in the fourth inning. Dado started the rally with a walk. Miller then produced the only hit of the game, slashing a single to right field that moved Dado to third. Pinch runner Eric Lay stole second base.

Central senior Nate Berends then hit a nubber in front of the plate. River Falls pitcher Brandon Mork, who finished with a one-hitter, fielded the ball, but threw wildly to first base. Dado and Lay scored on the error.

Tuesday's win was followed by a celebration, but the Panthers kept it brief.

"They were most excited at Trevor no-hitting one of the best teams in the state. Then the attitude changed right away. They understand this was great but it's not where we want our season to end," Sauve said.