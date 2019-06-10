Baseball: American Legion season starts on Monday

The New Richmond Senior Legion team jumps right into action, playing this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Seniors play at Altoona on Monday, before hosting Oakdale at 6 p.m. in a double-header Tuesday. The Seniors will play two games at Hudson on Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The New Richmond Junior team gets started on Thursday, playing a double-header at Somerset, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Both St. Croix Central teams start their season on Tuesday. The Senior team will host Spring Valley at 5:30 p.m. and the Junior team will play a double-header at Barron, also starting at 5:30 p.m. The Central Junior Legion team plays its first home game on Friday, hosting Prescott at 5:30 p.m.

Somerset’s season begins Tuesday, hosting Hudson at 5 p.m. in a double-header. Somerset will host New Richmond at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.