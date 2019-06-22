Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Baseball: Central coach Sauve leaving for principal job

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:11 a.m.
    Tom Sauve

    St. Croix Central will be needing a new baseball coach.

    Panther baseball coach Tom Sauve has accepted the high school principal position at Elmwood. He accepted the offer to become the 5-12 principal on June 15 and the Elmwood Board of Education approved the hiring the following evening.

    Sauve has been the Panther varsity coach the past two years after serving two years as a volunteer coach. He moved up to the varsity position when Jason Koele became the Central athletic director.

    Sauve coached the Panthers to a second place finish in the Middle Border Conference in 2019, the best finish for a Central team since the school moved to the MBC four years ago. The Panthers finished 9-5 in the MBC and 15-10 overall.

    Sauve is a 2002 graduate of Spring Valley High School where he was a standout athlete, reaching 1,000 points in his high school basketball career. He is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire and he completed his educational administration degree at UW-Superior in May.

    Explore related topics:sportsbaseballSt. Croix Central Panthersprep
    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848
    randomness