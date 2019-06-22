Baseball: Central coach Sauve leaving for principal job

Sauve has been the Panther varsity coach the past two years after serving two years as a volunteer coach. He moved up to the varsity position when Jason Koele became the Central athletic director.

Sauve coached the Panthers to a second place finish in the Middle Border Conference in 2019, the best finish for a Central team since the school moved to the MBC four years ago. The Panthers finished 9-5 in the MBC and 15-10 overall.

Sauve is a 2002 graduate of Spring Valley High School where he was a standout athlete, reaching 1,000 points in his high school basketball career. He is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire and he completed his educational administration degree at UW-Superior in May.