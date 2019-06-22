Baseball: Central coach Sauve leaving for principal job
St. Croix Central will be needing a new baseball coach.
Panther baseball coach Tom Sauve has accepted the high school principal position at Elmwood. He accepted the offer to become the 5-12 principal on June 15 and the Elmwood Board of Education approved the hiring the following evening.
Sauve has been the Panther varsity coach the past two years after serving two years as a volunteer coach. He moved up to the varsity position when Jason Koele became the Central athletic director.
Sauve coached the Panthers to a second place finish in the Middle Border Conference in 2019, the best finish for a Central team since the school moved to the MBC four years ago. The Panthers finished 9-5 in the MBC and 15-10 overall.
Sauve is a 2002 graduate of Spring Valley High School where he was a standout athlete, reaching 1,000 points in his high school basketball career. He is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire and he completed his educational administration degree at UW-Superior in May.