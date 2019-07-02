The St. Croix Falls games on Tuesday were a late addition to the schedule. St. Croix Falls is a combined junior-senior team, so the Post 80 boys were facing varsity pitchers who threw in the 80s, according to New Richmond coach Brad Altena. That didn't stop Post 80 from winning 2-0 and 8-6.

The best pitching of the day came from New Richmond's Dominic LaDuke, who pitched a no-hitter in the opener. He struck out five needing 59 pitches to complete his gem. LaDuke also supplied the offense, getting both of New Richmond's hits in the game, including a double that scored Lane Bauer.

In the second game, Austin Bessac and Trent Manske both pitched two innings, giving up one run each. Jaxon Altena produced three hits and Bauer and Brock Unger both scored two runs.

Sharp pitching also reigned for Post 80 against Prescott with 8-2 and 3-1 wins. Unger pitched four innings to win the opener. This was the best offensive game recently for the team. New Richmond had 13 baserunners in four innings, with LaDuke, Altena and Charlie Olson all generating two hits. LaDuke and Altena both drove home three runs. Post 80 had four doubles among its hits.

The defense also was a key factor in the wins. In both games against Prescott, Post 80 turned two double plays. This is four straight games where the team turned two double plays. One of the double plays produced the final two outs of the second game.

Altena pitched all five innings of the second game, not allowing an earned run. LaDuke delivered a double and triple and Jackson Espiritu also had two hits. All three Post 80 runs scored in the third inning, the result of four straight hits.

The Junior team is done until Monday when it hosts Chippewa Falls.

Post 80 Seniors

The Seniors had rough patches late in their games last week. They faced Mahtomedi on Monday. The game was tied 7-7 after five innings, but four relief pitchers had their troubles and Mahtomedi won 23-7.

Post 80 also lost a pair of games against Altoona on Wednesday, 9-6 and 12-3.

Jacob Gondreau and Fred Riba had two hits to lead Post 80 in the loss to Mahtomedi. Charlie Thibodeau pitched the first five innings. Post 80 coach Chris Riba said Mahtomedi was one win away from making the Minnesota state high school tournament and had several college players in the lineup.

The opening game against Altoona back and forth the entire way. Cooper Eckardt scored three of the runs. He, Gondreau and Carson Smith all had two hits.

Not much went well for Post 80 in the second. Five errors compounds pitching struggles. Coach Riba said the best production came from Gabe Melby, who had two hits, both coming with two strikes against him.

The next game for the Post 80 Seniors will be on Monday when they take on Oakdale, Minn.

Central, Somerset

Central's only game last week was rained out. The Central Senior team is scheduled to host Prescott on Monday. The Central Junior team will host Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.

The Somerset Junior team is coming off an extended break. It picks up the schedule on Monday with a home game against Prescott and a game at Barron on Tuesday.