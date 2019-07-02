Baseball: New Richmond Millers face critical, busy July

The loss to Prescott drops the Millers to 3-4 in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League standings. Millers manager Ryan Stephens said he expects that the Millers will need to finish with a minimum of a 10-8 record to qualify for the state playoffs at the end of the season.

The next action for four of the Millers is the SCVBL All-Star Game, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Ellsworth. Because of the recent rains and the forecast for rain, this game could be cancelled. Watch the Millers’ Facebook feed for updates on the game. Millers scheduled to take part at the All-Star Game are Jon Will, Coleman Roskam, Jake Jirik and Noah Towberman.

The next league game for the Millers is slated for Sunday when they host Spring Valley at 7 p.m.

The final 7-2 score from Saturday’s loss doesn’t truly reflect the closeness of the game. The score was 3-2 until Prescott scored four times in the ninth inning.

New Richmond pitcher Coleman Roskam flirted with trouble in the early innings. It caught up to him when Prescott scored twice in the third inning, then added a solo homer in the fourth. Roskam then settled into a groove, shutting down Prescott for the next four innings.

Roskam developed a cramp at the start of the ninth inning and Jaryd Marks was brought into pitch. Marks ran into trouble and so did the Millers’ defense, committing three errors that resulted in four runs.

The Millers scored once in the fourth inning on singles from Caleb Manecke and John Earley. The Millers scored again in the eighth. Austin Juhl singled and scored on a Manecke double, but Manecke was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.

With such a busy July coming up, the Millers coaching staff has been devising a pitching rotation to cover all the games. Stephens said Roskam, Dante LaDuke, Ryan Kling and Grant Riemenschneider will all draw starting assignments during the month. The other pitchers will work in relief, with Manecke designated to serve as the team’s closer.

“We’ve got a challenge ahead of us,” Stephens said in looking at the demanding July schedule.