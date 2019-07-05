Search
    Baseball: Beasley, Myer play among the stars at WBCA All-Star Classic

    By Dave Newman Today at 7:05 a.m.
    St. Croix Central graduate Derek Myer (34) is shown with former Panther coach Tom Sauve at the WBCA All-Star Classic. Submitted photo1 / 2
    Somerset graduate AJ Beasley is shown with his parents, Amy and Anthony, during the WBCA All-Star Classic. Submitted photo2 / 2

    The Middle Border Conference was well represented by Somerset’s AJ Beasley and St. Croix Central’s Derek Myer at the 2019 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic.

    The round-robin tournament was played Friday and Saturday in Oshkosh.

    Myer and Beasley were members of the West team that went 1-2 in the tournament. Both are planning to continue their baseball careers in college, Beasley at Minnesota-Duluth and Myer at UW-La Crosse.

    Myer said the tournament was a great way to close out his high school career, because he’s played with numerous members of the West team throughout his career. Myer said one of the most impressive aspects of the tournament was the pitching of Donovan Brandl of Wisconsin Rapids. Brandl broke a tournament record by striking out 12 batters in four innings of work to earn the tournament's Tom Nygaard MVP Trophy. 

    Beasley said he and Myer were fortunate that Brandl was on the West team with them.

    Beasley also got a chance to pitch in the tournament. He worked two innings without surrendering a hit.

    Beasley got to play one of his future teammates, Webster’s Trevor Gustafson, who is already headed to UMD. Beasley also got to play with a couple of his former teammates from club teams.

    The West team won its opening game of the tournament against the East, 4-1. Beasley batted leadoff in the second game, a loss to the South. Myer went 1-3 at the plate in the West’s third game.

    Both are staying sharp by playing town team baseball this summer. Myer is playing for the Spring Valley Hawks and Beasley is playing for the Osceola Braves.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848
