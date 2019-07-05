The round-robin tournament was played Friday and Saturday in Oshkosh.

Myer and Beasley were members of the West team that went 1-2 in the tournament. Both are planning to continue their baseball careers in college, Beasley at Minnesota-Duluth and Myer at UW-La Crosse.

Myer said the tournament was a great way to close out his high school career, because he’s played with numerous members of the West team throughout his career. Myer said one of the most impressive aspects of the tournament was the pitching of Donovan Brandl of Wisconsin Rapids. Brandl broke a tournament record by striking out 12 batters in four innings of work to earn the tournament's Tom Nygaard MVP Trophy.

Beasley said he and Myer were fortunate that Brandl was on the West team with them.

Beasley also got a chance to pitch in the tournament. He worked two innings without surrendering a hit.

Beasley got to play one of his future teammates, Webster’s Trevor Gustafson, who is already headed to UMD. Beasley also got to play with a couple of his former teammates from club teams.

The West team won its opening game of the tournament against the East, 4-1. Beasley batted leadoff in the second game, a loss to the South. Myer went 1-3 at the plate in the West’s third game.

Both are staying sharp by playing town team baseball this summer. Myer is playing for the Spring Valley Hawks and Beasley is playing for the Osceola Braves.