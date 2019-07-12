Baseball: New Richmond hosting American Legion Juniors regional tournament
New Richmond is the site for the six-team American Legion Juniors regional tournament this weekend.
The games are being played at Citizens Field in New Richmond, with one game being played at New Richmond High School.
Action begins at 8 a.m. on Friday when River Falls faces Hudson. Black River Falls and Arcadia will play at 10:30 a.m. New Richmond will face Chippewa Falls at 1 p.m. in the final opening round game.
Also at 1 p.m., the losers of the first two games of the tournament will play at the New Richmond High School baseball field.
Tournament games are scheduled to continue on Saturday and Sunday at Citizens Field.