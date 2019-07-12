Action begins at 8 a.m. on Friday when River Falls faces Hudson. Black River Falls and Arcadia will play at 10:30 a.m. New Richmond will face Chippewa Falls at 1 p.m. in the final opening round game.

Also at 1 p.m., the losers of the first two games of the tournament will play at the New Richmond High School baseball field.

Tournament games are scheduled to continue on Saturday and Sunday at Citizens Field.