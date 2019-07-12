Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Baseball: New Richmond hosting American Legion Juniors regional tournament

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:29 a.m.
    Dominic LaDuke of the New Richmond American Legion Juniors team is shown delivering a pitch during a game on Wednesday against Hudson. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia

    New Richmond is the site for the six-team American Legion Juniors regional tournament this weekend.

    The games are being played at Citizens Field in New Richmond, with one game being played at New Richmond High School. 

    Action begins at 8 a.m. on Friday when River Falls faces Hudson. Black River Falls and Arcadia will play at 10:30 a.m. New Richmond will face Chippewa Falls at 1 p.m. in the final opening round game.

    Also at 1 p.m., the losers of the first two games of the tournament will play at the New Richmond High School baseball field.

    Tournament games are scheduled to continue on Saturday and Sunday at Citizens Field.

    Explore related topics:sportsbaseballAmerican LegionAmerican Legion baseballprep
    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848
    randomness