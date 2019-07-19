Baseball: Playoffs? Millers thinking about next season

Those losses ended the Millers’ chances of qualifying for the 2019 Wisconsin baseball playoffs. The Millers lost at Ellsworth on Tuesday and at Menomonie on Wednesday to end their chances of being one of the St. Croix Valley Baseball League teams to advance to the playoffs.

Both of the Millers’ losses weren’t decided until the final at-bats. The Millers gave up four runs in the ninth inning to lost at Ellsworth 11-7 and Menomonie scored in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday to win 9-8.

The Millers still have five games remaining on their schedule. They will play at home on Saturday in a 7:30 p.m. start at Citizens Field against Plum City. The Millers will play at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hudson.

The final five games are a chance for the Millers’ young pitchers to establish themselves for next season. Among them are Grant Riemenschneider, Reece Lucas and Ryan Kling, who did the majority of the pitching Tuesday and Wednesday. Millers manager Ryan Stephens was pleased with the performance of Riemenschneider, who worked eight innings against Menomonie, allowing four earned runs. He missed much of the season with an injury.

The Millers traded runs with the hard-hitting Menomonie team through Wednesday’s game. Lane Christensen delivered a two-run pinch single to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning. John Earley and Noah Towberman both had excellent offensive games in the loss.

In Tuesday’s loss at Ellsworth, the Millers battled back after falling behind 5-2 in the first three innings. With Lucas throwing three innings of strong relief, the Millers were able to battle back and take a 7-6 lead. Ellsworth, which was the visiting team in this makeup of an earlier rainout in New Richmond, scored four runs in the top of the ninth.

To add to the Millers’ woes, Caleb Manecke was injured in the ninth inning. Manecke grounded to first and the Ellsworth first baseman dove to the bag to get the out. Manecke had to leap over him, landing on his shoulder, which was injured in the impact. Stephens said he doubted Manecke would be able to play again this season.

“He’s probably had his best offensive season,” Stephens said of Manecke.