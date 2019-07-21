Baseball: Rain delays Legion playoffs for NR, SCC

Both tournaments will pick up action on Sunday and carry into Monday after all of their games scheduled for Saturday were pushed back a day. New Richmond is playing in a tournament at Black River Falls and Central is co-hosting a tournament along with Baldwin.

New Richmond’s Post 80 team started its tournament on Friday in the most dramatic fashion, winning in eight innings against River Falls, the tournament favorite, 5-4.

Jacob Gondreau came through in the clutch for Post 80 in the eighth inning, lining a two-out double to the base of the leftfield fence. Charlie Thibodeau followed by fouling off a half-dozen pitches before cracking a single to left to bring home Gondreau with the deciding run.

Thibodeau pitched the first seven innings, reaching his pitch count. He allowed four runs, all unearned. James Schutte came on to pitch the eighth inning. He was lights out, retiring all three batters he faced to get the save.

Post 80 took an early lead in the game, scoring once in the first inning and three times in the second. Thibodeau led off the game with a walk and scored on an error to account for the first inning run. Gondreau also started a two-out rally in the second, this time with a single. Thibodeau, Carson Smith and Cooper Eckardt all singled, with the final run scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Fred Riba.

New Richmond is scheduled to play at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, with the opponent to be determined.

St. Croix Central will play its first game at 10 a.m. Sunday on Central’s home field. That game will be played against Osceola.

New Richmond week

The Post 80 Seniors headed into the regional tournament after a strong week of play. The Post 80 boys pounded Ellsworth Thursday, lost a double-header to an excellent Totino-Grace team on Wednesday and swept a pair of games against Baldwin on Sunday.

The New Richmond coaches parceled out the pitching time during the week to be sure their top pitchers would be available for the regional tournament. Pitchers with less experience got work and showed promise. In the win over Ellsworth, Gabe Melby, Eckardt and Derek Gagnon split the mound work. Everyone on the roster also got to hit. Schutte led the team with two hits and Reese Atzmiller delivered a triple.

Totino-Grace was 30-1 at one point this season, so New Richmond went in as a definite underdog. The opening game ended 10-1 and the second game finished 9-3. Ben Wacker had two hits to lead Post 80 in the first game. Seven New Richmond players got to pitch during the two games.

In the opening game Sunday, New Richmond had some early defensive hiccups, allowing Baldwin to take an early 5-3 lead. Post 80 got aggressive on the bases to turn the game back in its favor. New Richmond stole nine bases, led by three by Nolan Eckert, who also had two hits and scored twice.

Offensive balance led the Post 80’s win in the second game. New Richmond produced 12 hits, with five players each finishing with two hits.