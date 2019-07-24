Baseball: Legion teams sink on Sunday

Both teams saw their games completely washed out by heavy rains on Saturday. When the teams returned to the field on Sunday, neither team was at its sharpest. Both teams lost twice on Saturday to be ousted from the double-elimination tournament.

New Richmond lost games against Tomah and River Falls in the tournament that was played at Black River Falls. Tomah and River Falls were the final two teams involved in the tournament playing for the regional title. New Richmond had won its opening game in the tournament against River Falls two days earlier.

St. Croix Central and Baldwin were the co-hosts in their regional title. Central didn’t get to play its first game until Sunday. Then Central lost back-to-back games on the 10-run rule.

New Richmond losses

The New Richmond Post 80 team faced Tomah in the first game on Sunday. Tomah is the team that defeated New Richmond in the WIAA sectionals, so it appeared there would be some pride at stake in this game. Tomah had more to be proud about, winning 4-2.

The bright spot in the game for New Richmond came from pitcher Gabe Melby. Melby has gradually moved up the pitching depth chart during the season. He made another strong impression here, allowing one earned run in five innings.

Unfortunately, that was it for bright spots. New Richmond’s defense committed five errors. Post 80 had seven hits, all singles. Tomah scored twice in the first inning. New Richmond tied the game in the fifth when Nolan Eckert and Jacob Gondreau scored on a Tomah error. Tomah regained the lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

New Richmond then had to face a River Falls team that was surging. River Falls mauled Black River Falls 15-1 to advance. Post 80 ended up being nothing more than a speed bump, losing to River Falls 13-0.

“They were on us right away,” said New Richmond coach Chris Riba. “They were there to play.”

New Richmond was limited to two hits in the five-inning game.

Riba said the Post 80 Seniors have made excellent progress through the summer season.

“A big positive through the whole summer is how well the pitchers have done,” Riba said. “They know what they need to work on: it’s defense.”

The Post 80 team allowed 211 runs this season and nearly one third of those runs were unearned.

St. Croix Central losses

Central’s Senior squad went into the weekend thinking it had as good a chance as any of the five teams in the tournament. The success of the summer backed that up because the Central Juniors and Seniors have rarely been on the losing side in a game this summer.

Central’s Seniors lost 10-0 to Osceola and 11-1 to Altoona in their first games in the double-elimination regional tournament. Central coach Dan O’Brien said nothing was working for the team, with the offense, pitching and defense all equally at fault in the pratfall of a performance. The problems were there right away, with Central falling behind Osceola 9-0 in the first two innings of the opening game.

In the second game, Central showed some early life, taking a 1-0 lead. But soon enough, it was back to the issues the downed them in the first game.

Because Central hadn’t played all week, the coaches felt the team’s pitching was in perfect position to make a run deep into the tournament. And Central has hit the ball well in nearly all its games, so the coaches were excited about the possibilities. Altoona, Osceola and Baldwin all advanced through Sunday’s games to compete for the regional title.

O’Brien said the one bad day can’t offset what the team accomplished this summer.

“We had a really good season and we look forward to next year,” he said.