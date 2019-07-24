Baseball: Miller working on a strong finish

The weekend started with the Millers winning at home on Saturday, 12-2 over Plum City. Dante LaDuke has become the Millers’ most reliable pitcher and he added to that label by pitching six quality innings on Saturday.

Saturday’s game was exactly what the Millers’ offense needed. Facing a younger pitcher, the Millers teed off, finishing with 15 hits. Jake Jirik, Dalton Kampsen, Noah Towberman, Caleb Manecke, Jake Bau and Blake Kretovics each finished the night with two hits.

“I’d take that any time, plus the good pitching,” said New Richmond manager Ryan Stephens. “It takes both to win.”

The Millers got into a much more competitive game at Hudson Sunday. They again faced New Richmond High School grad Noah Berger, who beat them in the New Richmond Fun Fest game. Berger had the upper hand early, holding the Millers without a baserunner for the first three innings. A double by Bau in the fourth inning seemed to wake the Millers out of their slumber.

Hudson took a 2-0 lead into the fifth, but the Millers scored once that inning on singles by Jon Will, Jirik and Jordan Luehman. They tied the game in the sixth when Austin Juhl singled home Manecke.

The Millers got the deciding runs in the seventh inning. Luehman and Kretovics started the rally with singles. Bau then put down a bunt and both runners were able to score when the throw to first sailed into the outfield.

Coleman Roskam gave one of his best pitching starts of the season. He pitched the first eight innings. When he gave up a hit to start the ninth, Reece Lucas was summoned and he was able to record the save, getting a called third strike on a 3-2 count for the final out of the game.

“We put a dent in their possible playoff spot,” Stephens said of the win.

The Millers finish the regular season with three games this week. They will host Elmwood at Citizens Field at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Their final home game is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday against Bay City. The Millers are scheduled to end their season on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Plum City.