Baseball: Hot finish puts Millers on the playoff bubble

But in these last two weeks, the Millers put together the best streak they’ve had in several years. The Millers won all five games in these final two weeks to finish 9-9 in the SCVBL. And by finishing at .500, the Millers have a chance to get selected to play in the Wisconsin Baseball Association state playoffs. The seedings for the playoffs are scheduled to be announced on Thursday.

New Richmond manager Ryan Stephens said he’s hopeful the Millers will get selected, based on the fact that Hudson was chosen for the 2018 playoffs in a similar situation.

The three wins this week were each a story unto themselves. On Wednesday, the Millers had already gone through two pitchers before they started the second inning. This game wasn’t decided until the bottom of the ninth, when John Earley’s sacrifice fly scored Caleb Manecke for an 11-10 victory.

It was an ominous start for the Millers. On the opening pitch, a liner struck New Richmond pitcher Grant Riemenschneider on the elbow, ending his night. Reece Lucas was brought on next and he had to exit after an inning due to an aching arm. Dante LaDuke saved the day, pitching excellent ball over the next seven innings.

After falling behind 4-0, the Millers were relentless on offense. They scored in seven of the nine innings. The Millers rolled up 14 hits, with everyone in the batting order contributing.

The final home game of the season for the Millers came on Friday, with Bay City visiting. The Millers bats were sizzling again. The Millers scored twice in the second and third innings, then put the verdict to rest with a nine-run flurry that resulted in a 13-1 victory.

Jaryd Marks pitched the complete game win. His biggest problems came in the first inning, but a 5-2-3 double play started by third baseman Jake Jirik got the Millers out of the jam.

The fourth inning rally will go down as one of the most lethal offensive innings for the Millers in some time. The Millers rolled up eight hits in the inning, including six extra-base hits. The final hit of the inning was a two-run homer hit by Blake Kretovics into the top of the trees down the rightfield line.

The Millers ended the regular season Sunday with on of their most complete efforts, winning at Plum City, 8-2. The game started as a pitching duel, with New Richmond’s Coleman Roskam and Plum City’s Hunter Black keeping the game scoreless through three innings. The Millers finally began to chip away at Black, a former Durand standout, in the fourth inning. A double by Jirik awoke the New Richmond offense. The Millers loaded the bases, then Earley pounded a double that chased home all three runners.

The offense continued to roll, including a solo homer by Jack Bau that started a three-run eighth inning.

“Our guys are just tearing it up offensively,” Stephens said. “These guys have really played hard.”

Stephens made a bet with his players before the final five games, that if they won all five, he’d take the team out to dinner. So, on the way home from the win, Stephens bought dinner for all his players at the Baldwin A&W.