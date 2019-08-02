The Millers are the fourth seed in the Spooner semifinal upper bracket of the WBA playoffs. The Millers will face Spooner, the top seed in the bracket, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Spooner Merchant Park. The winner of that game will play again on Sunday, Aug. 11 at noon, versus the winner of Saturday’s game between Menomonie and Whittlesey.

Spooner was the champion of its league, finishing with an 11-1 record. The Millers reached the playoffs by finishing 9-9 in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League. New Richmond manager Ryan Stephens said his team would hold a practice on Wednesday to see what arms are available to handle the pitching for the weekend.

“It’s exciting,” he said of reaching the playoffs. “Spooner is a veteran team, they’ve been around a long while. It will be a good matchup.”

With two weeks left in the season, the New Richmond Millers stood at 4-9 in the SCVBL and their chances to reach the playoffs looked nil.

But in these last two weeks, the Millers put together the best streak they’ve had in several years. The Millers won all five games in these final two weeks to finish 9-9 in the SCVBL.