    This Week in Sports

    By Dave Newman Today at 7:00 a.m.

    Here is this week's varsity sports schedule for the New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central high schools.

    New Richmond

    Tuesday, Nov. 27

    Girls Basketball: New Richmond at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Nov. 29

    Boys Hockey: New Richmond vs. Barron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Hudson, 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: Osceola at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Nov. 30

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Dec. 1

    Wrestling: New Richmond at Lakeville North, 9 a.m.

    Boys Basketball: Rice Lake at New Richmond, 2 p.m.

    Somerset

    Tuesday, Nov. 27

    Boys Hockey: Chisago Lakes at Somerset, 7 p.m.

    Thursday, Nov. 29

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Hudson, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at Unity, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Nov. 30

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: Somerset at Hayward, 8 p.m.

    Saturday, Dec. 1

    Wrestling: Somerset at Glenwood City, 10 a.m.

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at Grantsburg, 2:30 p.m.

    St. Croix Central

    Monday, Nov. 26

    Girls Basketball: Elk Mound at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Nov. 29

    Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at St. Croix Falls, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Nov. 30

    Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Osceola, 7:15 p.m.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
