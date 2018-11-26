This Week in Sports
Here is this week's varsity sports schedule for the New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central high schools.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Girls Basketball: New Richmond at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Boys Hockey: New Richmond vs. Barron at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Osceola at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 30
Girls Basketball: Somerset at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Wrestling: New Richmond at Lakeville North, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball: Rice Lake at New Richmond, 2 p.m.Somerset
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Boys Hockey: Chisago Lakes at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Somerset at Unity, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 30
Girls Basketball: Somerset at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Somerset at Hayward, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Wrestling: Somerset at Glenwood City, 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball: Somerset at Grantsburg, 2:30 p.m.St. Croix Central
Monday, Nov. 26
Girls Basketball: Elk Mound at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at St. Croix Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 30
Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Osceola, 7:15 p.m.