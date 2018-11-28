Somerset girls basketball out to 3-0 start

Here's a mind boggling statistic: Somerset pulled down 50 rebounds in the win. You might go a lifetime without seeing a team account for 50 rebounds in one game.

The rebounding effort was led by sophomore Dani Schachtner, who hauled down 18 boards. Six of the seven Spartans who played in the game had five or more rebounds.

The Spartans needed to rely on rebounding and defense because the offense didn't show up right away. Ellsworth scored the first seven points of the game and the Spartans spent the first half trying to catch up, but trailed 28-23 at the break.

It wasn't until six minutes were remaining that the Spartans took charge with an 11-0 run. This burst started when Eve Goldstein chased down an offensive rebound. She found Georgia Hammer open on the opposite wing for a three-pointer. Hammer hit another three on the Spartans' next possession. Rachel Gaikowski led a fastbreak on the next possession, setting up Schachtner for a hoop. Gaikowski completed the rally with another three-pointer.

Gaikowski was also a reason the Spartans were able to stay in contention in the first half. She hit a pair of three-pointers, preventing Ellsworth from pulling too far ahead.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said the team faced three defenses in its opening games, with Ellsworth relying on a 1-2-2 zone. With so few practices before these three games to start the season, Lindenberg said the team's ability to navigate through those defenses was a good sign for the season.

Lindenberg said Somerset's defense got better throughout the game, often frustrating Ellsworth into taking low-percentage shots. That's why he's a proponent of defense and rebounding with his team.

"Those two things shouldn't slump, if we are playing great team defense and rebounding well," he said.

Hammer led the Spartans with 18 points and six rebounds. Schachtner finished with 15 points and Gaikowski scored 11 points.

The Spartans continue their MBC schedule this Friday when they play at New Richmond.