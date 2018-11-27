New Richmond girls basketball starts fast, hold off Central

New Richmond used a 12-1 start to build an early cushion, but Central kept battling. The Tigers ended up with a 41-36 victory. The win increased New Richmond's season record to 2-0, while this was the season opener for the Panthers.

Central battled back to make this an extremely close game at the end. New Richmond led 37-36 in the final minute. Audrey Feuerer got open under the hoop and her shot increased the lead to three. The Panthers worked for a three-point shot that would have tied the game, but it missed the mark. New Richmond's Jessica Hagman was fouled after the rebound and her free throws accounted for the final points of the game.

Having one game under their belts helped the Tigers in the first half. Zoe Christensen hit a couple early three-pointers to get the Tigers rolling. They led 22-10 until Central made a charge in the final seconds of the first half. Abby Widiker hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to cut New Richmond's lead to 22-16 at halftime.

Both teams relied on scoring balance in the game. New Richmond was led by Hagman and Barb Kling, who both finished with nine points. Taylor Dean contributed seven points. Widiker led Central with 10 points. Marian Fischer finished with eight points. Kolbi Juen and Morgan Siler both scored six points.

One area where the Tigers held a distinct advantage was rebounding. The Tigers held a 43-28 rebounding edge, including grabbing 20 offensive boards. Hagman led the Tigers with 11 rebounds and Leah DeYoung finished with 10.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert said the main drawback to the Tigers' play was turnovers. The Tigers turned the ball over 26 times, compared to 23 for the Panthers. Fouls were also an issue for both teams.

Eggert said he was pleased with how the Tigers retained their composure when the pressure was on in the second half.

This was the first game for the Panthers under Coach Ty Ketz. Central is replacing all five starters from last season. Ketz said in preseason meetings with the girls, they all expressed a love for playing defense. So the team is trying to build its identity around playing a gritty style of defense.

"We talk about getting a little better every game," Ketz said.

The Panthers played their second game of the season on Monday, losing to Elk Mound 58-38. The Panthers played well in the first half, with their scrappy defense keeping the taller Mounders from getting an advantage. The game was tied at halftime, 25-25.

Elk Mound plays a tall, physical lineup and the Panthers did well in defending them. In the second half Elk Mound was able to establish six-foot center Morgan Radtke and she finished with 23 points.

Juen showed she's indispensable for the Panthers. She performed solidly in handling Elk Mound's press and she also led the Panthers with 20 points.

This was the first of three games this week for the Panthers. They play at St. Croix Falls on Thursday and Osceola on Friday.

New Richmond plays at River Falls on Tuesday, with the Tigers set to host Somerset this Friday.