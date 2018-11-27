The Wildcats were able to defeat the Tigers 53-44, for New Richmond’s first loss of the season after the Tigers started with a pair of victories.

New Richmond has shown the ability to rely on balanced scoring and that was the case again on Tuesday. Barb Kling led the Tigers with nine points. Jessica Hagman and Audrey Feuerer each scored eight points, while Maya Greenquist and Leah DeYoung both finished with seven points.

Somerset hockey

Somerset’s boys hockey team hosted Chisago Lakes Tuesday in a game that was most memorable for the extreme amount of penalties in the game. Twenty-three penalties were doled out, with Chisago Lakes beating the Spartans 6-1.

Somerset was outshot 12-3 in the first period, but trailed just 1-0 at the intermission. The second period was when the penalty cascade took over, with nearly the entire period seeing one or the other team on the power play. Both teams had multiple 5-on-3 situations. Chisago Lakes built a 3-0 lead before Somerset scored its only goal of the night. Dominic Abbott fired a shot from the point and freshman Owen McDonough tipped the shot past the Wildcat goaltender for the score with 5:55 left in the second period. That’s how the period ended.

Chisago Lakes scored three goals in the third period as the Spartans fell into the penalty plague. Twenty-three penalties were called in the game, 13 of them against Chisago Lakes.