Miller hit four three-pointers in the first half as the Tigers rolled out to a 29-11 halftime advantage. Hagman asserted herself throughout the game. She sank five three-pointers to finish with a game-high 22 points. Leah DeYoung also scored in double figures for the Tigers, ending with 10 points. Dani Schachtner led Somerset with eight points.

Both teams now have 3-1 records for the season. New Richmond and Prescott led the Middle Border Conference with 2-0 records. Somerset is tied with Amery and Osceola with 1-1 MBC records.

St. Croix Central girls hoops

The Panthers put up a good effort in their game Friday at Osceola, but dropped the decision to the Chieftains, 48-41. Kolbi Juen led the Panthers with 10 points. Central is now 0-2 in MBC games and 0-4 overall. Osceola is 1-1 in the MBC and 2-1 overall. In another MBC game played Friday, pre-season favorites Amery and Prescott clashed. Prescott was able to score a 48-40 victory.