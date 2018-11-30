Search
    Friday's Results: Tigers rain down three-pointers, beat Somerset girls basketball 57-23

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:43 p.m.
    New Richmond senior guard Kate Miller (right) attempts to drive around Somerset's Georgia Hammer during Friday's game on the Tigers' home court.

    Deadly outside shooting from Kate Miller and Jessica Hagman led the New Richmond girls basketball team to a 57-23 win over Somerset on Friday on the Tigers' home court.

    Miller hit four three-pointers in the first half as the Tigers rolled out to a 29-11 halftime advantage.  Hagman asserted herself throughout the game. She sank five three-pointers to finish with a game-high 22 points. Leah DeYoung also scored in double figures for the Tigers, ending with 10 points. Dani Schachtner led Somerset with eight points.

    Both teams now have 3-1 records for the season. New Richmond and Prescott led the Middle Border Conference with 2-0 records. Somerset is tied with Amery and Osceola with 1-1 MBC records.

    St. Croix Central girls hoops

    The Panthers put up a good effort in their game Friday at Osceola, but dropped the decision to the Chieftains, 48-41. Kolbi Juen led the Panthers with 10 points. Central is now 0-2 in MBC games and 0-4 overall. Osceola is 1-1 in the MBC and 2-1 overall. In another MBC game played Friday, pre-season favorites Amery and Prescott clashed. Prescott was able to score a 48-40 victory.

