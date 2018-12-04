SCC girls basketball gets first win Monday at Barron

The win capped an intense week for the Panthers, who played four games in eight days. The Panthers lost at Osceola last Friday and at St. Croix Falls last Thursday.

The Panthers will play their fourth straight road game this Friday when they trek to Prescott.

Senior Abby Widiker stepped to the forefront for the Panthers on Monday, scoring 15 points to lead an otherwise balanced attack. The win was the first varsity coaching victory for new Panther coach Ty Ketz.

"I just wanted one for the girls," Ketz said. "We can take a few days and breathe now."

One of the keys to the win was the Panthers' post defense. Barron has a tall post girl and the initial plan was to have the guards help whenever the ball went into the post. But that led to Barron getting open looks from the perimeter, so the guards were instructed to stay with their girls. The Panther post players were able to shut down Barron's inside game.

Central led by one point at halftime. The score remained close until Widiker was fouled with seven minutes left in the game. She hit the shot, then added the free throw, boosting the Central lead to four points. Barron never got any closer.

The Panthers put up a good effort in their game Friday at Osceola, but dropped the decision to the Chieftains, 48-41. Kolbi Juen led the Panthers with 10 points. This game was similar to Monday's, with Osceola hitting a key shot late in the game to create a buffer over the Panthers.

St. Croix Falls is a tall and athletic team and that combination stung the Panthers in a 64-28 loss to the Saints. St. Croix Falls used a 1-3-1 defense that hounded the Panthers all over the court. By halftime, the Saints were in front, 39-11.