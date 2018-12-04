New Richmond boys basketball sets higher expectations

While Rice Lake pulled away in the final 12 minutes of the game to defeat the Tigers, 74-58, the Tigers showed the style of play they hope will lead to a successful season.

There are five seniors and six juniors on the roster and Tiger coach Rick Montreal said this team has the best depth in at least five years. He said the team is building on the final month of last season and a highly successful summer.

"We took that and put high expectations on ourselves, but realistic," Montreal said.

Those expectations looked justified in the first half Saturday. The Tigers opened the game shooting well, building a lead as large as 10 points in the first half. Rice Lake made a charge late in the half and the Warriors led 39-38 at the break.

The game stayed close in the opening minutes of the second half, with the score tied 47-47 with 12:27 remaining. Rice Lake then went on a 12-2 run, followed by a 14-0 run later in the half.

Senior Cole Effertz led the Tigers with 13 points. Junior Joey Kidder supplied 11 rebounds and five assists. Cooper Eral scored nine points, all in the first half.

Montreal said the Tigers have the attributes to be successful, including length, athleticism and experience. All 11 of the upperclassmen on the roster can play, with the coaches thinking the versatility and depth that group offers being one of the team's main strengths. Facing Rice Lake was a good measuring tool for the Tigers to start the season, led by one of the top players in the area in Peyton Buckley, who scored 23 points.

"Rice Lake is a perennially solid program in the Big Rivers (Conference)," Montreal said.

One of the system changes you'll see with the Tigers is the addition of a spread offense, which is designed to give their athletes space to operate to create shots and passing lanes. Montreal was pleased with the shots the Tigers were able to create from this set on Saturday.

The one thing that concerned the coaches most from Saturday was the late-game fade.

"I'm not sure if it was fatigue. We can't let that happen again," Montreal said.

Moving forward, Montreal said the focus is on winning and nobody is guaranteed playing time.

"It's about playing the best players. Everyone in our basketball community has heard that message," Montreal said, saying sophomores and freshmen could move into the varsity mix if their play merits it.

The Tigers open their Middle Border Conference schedule this week. They will play at home Tuesday against Prescott before playing at Osceola on Friday. The Tigers will play a non-conference game at Eau Claire North next Monday.