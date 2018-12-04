Somerset boys basketball roster is deep, athletic

The Spartans opened the season playing a nearly flawless game in defeating Unity 66-50. The Spartans led by as many as 29 points in the game.

The tables were turned quickly. Somerset went to Grantsburg on Saturday and it was the Pirates who could do no wrong, shutting down the Spartans, 59-36.

The Spartans put on an offense show in the new gym at Unity High School on Thursday. It was led by a record-setting performance from junior Ty Madden. Madden was unstoppable, finishing the game with 36 points, including sinking a school record of 10 3-pointers.

"We had great energy and it was a lot of fun," said Somerset coach Taylor Germain.

Somerset and Unity were contrasting teams, with Unity tall and rangy, while Somerset being smaller and quicker.

"Our style won out," Germain said. "We pressed and turned them over quite a bit."

Fans will see the Spartans press frequently this season. Somerset is carrying 14 players on its varsity roster. Germain said the plan is to substitute often, so the players can play at peak energy to make the full-court pressure more effective.

Grantsburg is similar to Unity with big, powerful players and on Saturday, it was the Pirates' style of play that won out. Grantsburg used a 1-3-1 defense that took away many of the open looks the Spartans got against Unity. That pressure also led to the Spartans turning the ball over 26 times. Germain said he expects Grantsburg and Unity to be two of the top teams in the Lakeland Conference this winter.

Madden led the Spartans with 10 points on Saturday.

The Spartans will play their first two home games of the season this week. They will host Webster in a non-conference game on Tuesday. The Spartans start their Middle Border Conference schedule on Friday when they host Baldwin-Woodville.