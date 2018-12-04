Tuesday’s Results: Tiger boys knock off state champions

New Richmond started slowly, but senior Cole Effertz came off the bench to give the Tigers a spark. Effertz scored all 11 of his points in the first half, enabling the Tigers to lead 28-26 at halftime.

The Tigers played well through much of the second half, building a lead as big as 13 points at 56-43. But Prescott then showed why it was a state champion, making a frantic charge that cut the margin to three at 63-60.

Free throw shooting saved the Tigers. In the last three minutes of the game, the Tigers were 13-14 from the line, including making 10 in a row.

This was a battle of the Tigers’ balance against Prescott’s big guns. Prescott was led by Parker Nielsen with 27 and Jacob Doffing with 17. Junior Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 16 points and Effertz finished with 11. Three Tigers scored eight points and another added seven points.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said the goal for the game was to be the better team in some of the key areas like rebounds and free throw shooting.

“It wasn’t perfect, but we gutted it out,” he said.

Montreal said he didn’t mind the handful of turnovers the Tigers had late in the game, because the team was looking to score in each case.

Western Wisconsin Stars

The girls hockey co-op team put together another sensational performance on Tuesday, rolling past Chippewa Falls-Menomonie 8-1.

The Stars moved up to fourth in the state rankings this week and this win improved their season record to 5-0.

Balanced scoring carried the Stars, led by two goals each from Bailey Williams and Makenzie Weeks. They each scored once in the first period as the Stars led 2-1 after the opening period. Also scoring for the Stars were Erin Huerta, Ellie Brice, Kylie Broten and Alise Wiehl. For Broten and Wiehl, it was their first varsity goals.

New Richmond boys hockey

The Tiger boys lost a heartbreaker on Tuesday, losing in overtime on their home ice against Amery, 5-4. Amery scored with 26 seconds left in the third period to send the game into overtime. That was the only goal of the third period, as the Tigers led 4-3 after the second.

Hayden Bradbury scored three of the Tigers’ goals. His third goal came with 24 seconds left in the second period to break a 3-3 tie. Garrett Thomas also scored for the Tigers on Tuesday.

Somerset wrestling

The Spartans hosted their first home dual match of the season in a non-conference clash with Spring Valley. Five of the eight Spartan wrestlers earned wins, but they fell short as a team, 48-30.

Ty Cavett, Tyler Hantsbarger, Jared Grahovac and Zach Maitrejean all won with pins for the Spartans and Landon Wilson received a forfeit.