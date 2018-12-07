Central opened its season on Friday, with the Panthers losing on their home court against Baldwin-Woodville, 61-54.

Senior guard Austin Kopacz, the quarterback on the Panther football team, said the team was viewing this game as their scrimmage.

“We don’t think this is representative of what we can do,” Kopacz said. “We’ve been playing so well in practice.”

Senior Peyton Nogal returns after being the Panthers’ leading scorer as a junior. He’s had further to come back. He broke his foot playing basketball last summer and he missed the first month of the football season.

“I lost a little bit of bounce,” Nogal said of the injury. “I’ve been doing PT. My shot’s coming back. I didn’t shoot for two months.”

Both the Panther seniors said this season’s squad could be even more dangerous than last year, because the team has added several talented younger players. And one loss doesn’t dampen the Panthers’ goals for the season.

“I think it will be a dogfight for the top,” Kopacz said of the Middle Border Conference race. Nogal agreed, saying “I think we can win conference. We have the talent, the depth. We’ve got a lot of depth. We’ll use it well.”

The Panthers started the night with a huge burst of adrenaline, building a 16-4 lead in the first seven minutes of the game. The Panthers were driving to the basket early in the game, but they soon began settling for three-pointers. Panther coach Zach Turpin said that was the team’s downfall, because the Panthers were 4-27 from three-point range.

Central led 21-16 at halftime. The tempo was fast in the first half and even faster in the second. B-W took the lead with 12 minutes left. Central made a charge, taking a brief 48-47 lead on a pair of free throws from Jackson Pettit. B-W then put together a 14-4 run to pull away.

Nogal led the Panthers with 16 points in the loss. Pettit and Zac Jourdeans both scored nine points, while Gabe Siler and Kilson Klin both finished with eight points before fouling out.

The Tiger boys improved to 2-0 in the MBC with a 60-32 win at Osceola. Osceola beat Somerset 53-52 on a last second shot on Thursday, but the Chieftains couldn’t muster that sort of success against the Tigers.

New Richmond used a balanced attack to pull away in Friday’s game. Cooper Eral led New Richmond with 11 points, while Joey Kidder and Ryan Kling both finished with 10 points.