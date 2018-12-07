Search
    Friday girls hoops: Local teams all suffer losses

    By Dave Newman on Dec 7, 2018 at 11:03 p.m.

    The results were not favorable for any of the local girls basketball teams on Friday.

    New Richmond’s girls suffered a 44-36 in a game at Baldwin-Woodville. This was the Tigers’ first loss in Middle Border Conference action after winning their first two MBC games.

    Prescott is now alone at the top of the MBC with a 3-0 record. Prescott improved to 3-0 by defeating St. Croix Central on Friday. Prescott defeated the Panthers 72-37, with Kolbi Juen leading the Panthers with 11 points.

    “Prescott has size, guards and depth and they can dictate tempo,” said Central coach Ty Ketz. “It’s a dang good group.”

    Somerset made an incredible comeback in Friday’s home game against Osceola, but the Spartans couldn’t complete the win in overtime. Osceola led the game 40-22 at halftime. The Spartans were able to come all the way back, taking a lead with three minutes left in regulation. The game went to overtime, where Osceola was able to finish with a 71-67 victory.

    Sophomore Dani Schachtner led Somerset with 27 points in the loss.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051