Friday girls hoops: Local teams all suffer losses

Prescott is now alone at the top of the MBC with a 3-0 record. Prescott improved to 3-0 by defeating St. Croix Central on Friday. Prescott defeated the Panthers 72-37, with Kolbi Juen leading the Panthers with 11 points.

“Prescott has size, guards and depth and they can dictate tempo,” said Central coach Ty Ketz. “It’s a dang good group.”

Somerset made an incredible comeback in Friday’s home game against Osceola, but the Spartans couldn’t complete the win in overtime. Osceola led the game 40-22 at halftime. The Spartans were able to come all the way back, taking a lead with three minutes left in regulation. The game went to overtime, where Osceola was able to finish with a 71-67 victory.

Sophomore Dani Schachtner led Somerset with 27 points in the loss.