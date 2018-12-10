Monday hoops: Tigers battle North; Panthers get first win

This was a major test for the Tigers, with North expected to be one of the best teams in the western half of the state. North is led by junior Dalton Banks, who was averaging 30.3 points per game coming into Monday’s contest. The Tigers were able to hold him to 18 points.

This was a close game throughout the night. North led by one point at halftime. That came after North had led by 12 earlier in the half.

“We made a real gritty run to close it to one point,” said New Richmond coach Rick Montreal.

In the past two games, the Tigers have had five different players score in double figures. Senior Cole Effertz led the Tigers Monday with 13 points, while juniors Joey Kidder and Jack Stuedemann finished with 12 and 10 points. In Friday’s win over Osceola, Talon Seckora and Ryan Kling reached double figures.

The Tiger coaching staff saw what they wanted to see in this performance, which drops the season record to 2-2.

“It was a great test at this time. I think we’ve gotten better every game,” Montreal said. “We just keep trying to get better.”

St. Croix Central

The Panthers earned their first win of the season on Monday, heading to Barron to pin a 53-34 loss on the Bears.

It was in the second half Monday where the Panthers started to show the skills the coaches believe the team possesses. The Panthers led 26-25 at halftime, then limited Barron to nine points in the second half. That was done without pressing.

“Our kids put a ton of ball pressure on the perimeter,” said Central coach Zach Turpin.

The offense is beginning to show the balanced firepower that is available. Kilson Klin led the Panthers with 14 points, while Peyton Nogal scored 12 points and Gabe Siler finished with 11 points.

“Offensively, we might be a little more skilled at some positions (than last season), but defensively we’re still a work in progress,” Turpin said.

St. Croix Central will host New Richmond on Friday in the next outing for both teams.