New Richmond has been using a 1-3-1 defense with success in recent games, so they tried it against the Panthers.

“They ate us alive. They hit their first five shots,” said New Richmond coach Chad Eggert.

Once the Tigers switched to a man defense they were able to get Ellsworth’s attack under control. One of the keys to that was sophomore Leah DeYoung. Eggert assigned DeYoung to Ellsworth leading scorer Rachel Earney and Earney was limited to seven points.

Ellsworth didn’t have the height to contend with New Richmond’s group of tall, athletic girls. Junior Jessica Hagman took full advantage, scoring a season-high 23 points. DeYoung finished with 12 points and Barb Kling and Audrey Feuerer both finished with nine points. Eggert said it’s the team’s goal to get height mismatches that work in the Tigers’ favor on offense in every game.

The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, playing a non-conference game at La Crosse Central.

Somerset boys

The Spartans ran up against one of the better small school programs in Northwest Wisconsin on Tuesday when they hosted the Webster Tigers. Both teams had double-digit leads during the game, but Webster finished on top, 79-69.

Somerset started hot, building an early 10-point lead in the game. At halftime, the Spartans maintained a 33-32 advantage. Then it was Webster’s turn to catch fire. The Tigers built a 15-point lead, but the game wasn’t over. Somerset made a charge, cutting the margin down to four points.

“They are very strong and athletic,” Somerset coach Taylor Germain said of Tuesday’s opponent. “They outrebounded us by a lot.”

Ty Madden again led the Somerset offense, scoring 33 points. Melvin Ortiz played an outstanding floor game, accounting for 11 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Somerset girls

Spartan coach Cory Lindenberg tried to prepare his team for playing Prescott, the Middle Border Conference leader. He said the Spartans would need to handle Prescott’s immense ball pressure to have a chance.

“Or we could the next piece of wood in their buzzsaw,” Lindenberg warned.

Unfortunately, after a competitive start, the Spartans ran into the buzzsaw, losing to Prescott 91-48.

Somerset stayed within 10 points for much of the first half, thanks largely to the perimeter shooting of senior Georgia Hammer. Hammer scored 22 points, 13 of them coming in the first half.

“Hammer had a great game and kept us in it as long as she could,” Lindenberg said. “She showed great leadership on the offensive end.”

Rachel Gaikowski scored 10 points for the Spartans, with all her points coming in the first half.

By halftime, Prescott built a 51-32 lead. The Cardinals were led by Haylee Yeager with 30 points and Isabella Lenz with 22 points, 18 of them coming in the second half.

St. Croix Central girls

Central’s girls had the tough task of facing Amery. While the Panthers gave a stalwart effort on defense, they couldn’t produce enough at the offensive end of the court, losing to the Warriors, 46-24.

Amery leading scorer Madelyn Granica is a nightmare for most teams and that was the case Tuesday. She outscored the Panthers herself, finishing with 27 points. Many of those points came on offensive rebounds, with Amery grabbing 19 offensive boards.

“We held them to 24 percent shooting,” said Central coach Ty Ketz. “Unfortunately, we also shot 19 percent.”

Three Central girls finished with four points and four others scored three points.

Ketz said the Panthers aren’t losing focus of the long-term objectives for the season.

“Our goal every night is to get a little bit better and when we face adversity, are we still willing to do things the right way. Each opponent provides us with a different, unique challenge, and we're very focused on what our assignments are each night to put us in the best position to compete. We've had stretches where we do things very well,” Ketz said.

Somerset and St. Croix Central now have a week between games. In their next outing they will face each other, next Tuesday in Somerset.