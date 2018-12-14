New Richmond went to St. Croix Central and locked down the Panthers, 59-51. Somerset won on its home court against Baldwin-Woodville, 47-42.

New Richmond played a defensive gem for much of Friday’s game. The first half in particular was impressive, with the Tigers building a 32-16 against a frustrated team at halftime.

“That’s some of the best defensive we’ve played all year long,” New Richmond coach Rick Montreal said of the first half performance.

New Richmond’s lead grew as large as 36-16. The Tiger offense then went cold and Central surged back. The 3-point shots that weren’t falling all night for the Panthers suddenly began to fall. Peyton Nogal had a big second half to draw the Panthers within six points.

That’s when New Richmond senior guard Talon Seckora provided the game-changer. He cut between a pair of Central guards for a steal and fastbreak layup that quieted Central’s momentum with seven minutes left in the game.

“Talon’s steal ignited us. We needed something because they were giving us their best shot,” Montreal said.

Seckora said the steal, and another one a few minutes later, were reaction plays when he saw an opening.

“We needed an energy boost,” Seckora said. “I love making big plays for my team.”

The Tigers are now alone at the top of the Middle Border Conference standings at 3-0. They have the look of a mature team.

“Every game we’re facing adversity and every game we’re getting better at handling it,” Seckora said. “We want to be conference champions and the best team we can be.”

Montreal said the strong defense went hand-in-hand with the way the Tigers battled ferociously for every rebound, led by Cole Effertz and Joey Kidder. Effertz scored on an offensive rebound with four minutes left that shut down Central’s final charge.

“Effertz on the glass, he was playing like a man,” Montreal said.

The Tiger offense was led by junior Jack Stuedemann, who finished with 23 points. Stuedemann was able to score in a number of ways, and was effective at beating Central defenders from the dribble, which led to his 17 points in the first half.

“He’s a green-light guy,” Montreal said, saying that Stuedemann has earned the trust of the coaches to try scoring when he sees an opportunity.

For Central, this game continues their early season attempt at catching up. Panther senior guard Austin Kopacz said “we’re on week three and everyone else is on week seven,” because most of the Panthers were on the football team that reached the state title game.

Panther coach Zach Turpin said the team didn’t have the greatest defensive energy in the first half, but that changed in the second half. He said the comeback falling short hinged on a few mistakes.

“It’s more just kids learning yet. They’re trying to do too much in key moments,” Turpin said. He said the Panthers moved the ball better than the previous week and he thought the team’s initial defense was good, only to see New Richmond get numerous offensive rebounds that were turned into points.

Nogal led the Panthers with 23 points, scoring 15 of them in the second half.

Somerset boys basketball

Somerset’s boys came up with a quality win on Friday to top Baldwin-Woodville, which beat St. Croix Central last Friday.

This was a close game throughout. The Spartans trailed with four minutes left, before hitting a couple key shots to move in front. Somerset hit enough free throws in the final minutes to stop any B-W comeback from happening.

Junior Mason Cook came up with his biggest performance thus far for the Spartans. He led the team with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

“He’s a tough kid and he played the best game I’ve seen him play,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain. It was a good night for the Cook family, because Mason’s brother, Jack, came off the bench to score seven points. Ty Madden also scored nine points for the Spartans.

Depth and defense were the two factors that lifted the Spartans, as both teams struggled to find their shooting accuracy. Somerset went deep into its bench, using 12 players.

“We played with great mental toughness,” Germain said. “Defensively we played a complete game. I am extremely proud of the work these boys have been putting in.”

Western Wisconsin Stars

The Stars had a week to think about their first loss of the season. They made sure it didn’t happen again. The Stars welcomed winless Superior to the Somerset Ice Arena. And the Stars sent Superior home still winless, as the Stars rolled to an 11-4 victory.

The win makes the Stars 6-1 this season. Next week will provide a huge test for the Stars as they take on two of the top programs in the northern half of the state. The Stars will host Hayward on Tuesday. Two nights later, the Stars will host the defending WIAA state champions when the Eau Claire Area Stars come to Somerset.

“If we can keep those games close, I think we can pull them out at the end,” said Stars coach Bob Huerta.

The win over Superior showed the Stars’ firepower. Ellie Brice had a hat trick in the first period and her linemates, Jade Williams and Mackenzie Mike, also had big games.

The Stars were missing three girls on defense for this game. Huerta said that gave some younger girls and opportunity for more varsity minutes. It also led to a few penalties and a few scoring chances for Superior that might not have happened if the Stars were at full strength.

But the Stars also did some impressive things on special teams. They were called for several penalties in the first period. So during the span of two penalties, they scored a 5-on-3 short-handed goal, which was followed moments later by a 5-on-4 short-handed goal. The Stars were also successful on both of their power plays in the game.