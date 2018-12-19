The Panthers hit six three-pointers in the first half in building up an astounding 36-10 halftime lead over the Spartans. The Panthers were able to maintain a steady lead through the second half, earning their first Middle Border Conference win, 52-34. Central and Somerset are now tied for sixth place in the conference standings with 1-4 records.

From the first shot of the night, this looked like it was going to be a special night for the Panthers. Junior guard Morgan Siler hit a three-pointer on the game’s opening possession and the the Panthers never trailed all night. The Panthers used 11-0 and 12-0 scoring bursts in the first half to put the game out of reach.

This was a sweet win for the Central seniors. With all five starters gone from last season’s team, including the summer injury to center Claire Frankiewicz, the remaining seniors have drawn this team together. Claire Moll, one of those seniors, said the girls worked hard over the summer to start building a team chemistry.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” Moll said. “We practice hard together.”

Central coach Ty Ketz said Moll sets an example for the younger players to emulate.

“She does everything the right way, all the time,” Ketz said.

The Panthers said they are growing into their new roles on the team. Siler led the offense with 14 points. Seniors Mariah Withuski and Katherine Cottrell both took huge steps forward with their games as each of them finished with 10 points.

Even with the big halftime lead, Ketz said there was learning to be done in the second half.

“Playing with a lead, there’s a skill to that. I was concerned with our mentality coming out of halftime,” he said.

Ketz did his best to hold in his smile, but the relief of getting the first confidence win finally broke through.

“Tonight was big in understanding who we are and what are roles are,” Ketz said.

Somerset did make a few modest charges in the second half, but could never get closer than 16 points. For the Spartans, all their roles were thrown into flux because of an injury to sophomore center Dani Schachtner. Schachtner and senior guard Georgia Hammer form a formidable inside-outside offensive threat for the Panthers. Without Schachtner, Hammer was the focal point of Central’s defense. She still scored 16 points. She said she saw more trapping off screens and hedging off screens to take away her driving lanes to the basket. That wasn’t the only place Schachtner was missed.

“Dani is by far our best defensive player. That’s tough to make up for,” Hammer said.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said not having Schachtner made it tough for the Spartans to match up with Central’s taller, athletic lineup. Lindenberg said he had no problems with the shots the Spartans were getting in the game.

“I was pretty happy with the shots we took. It was the opposite of infectious shooting,” he said.

Lindenberg said this was one of several games where the Spartans played much better in the second half.

“We have halves, but we don’t have any (full) games yet,” he said.

New Richmond boys basketball

The Tigers were the equal of the River Falls Wildcats for 33 minutes on Tuesday night. But when River Falls broke a 46-46 tie with three minutes left in the game, the Tigers couldn’t match it. The Tigers went scoreless in the final three minutes, including missing a pair of free throws. That allowed River Falls to finish with a 53-46 win.

The Tigers are unbeaten in MBC games this season, but they are 0-3 in their non-conference games, all which were against opponents from the Big Rivers Conference. The Tigers kept all three games against BRC opponents close, but close losses are wearing on the Tigers and Coach Rick Montreal.

“We were uncharacteristically agitated,” Montreal said of the Tigers’ play in the final minutes of the game. “We’ve definitely got some things to address.”

River Falls started the game quickly, using its considerable height advantage to build the lead. The one constant for the Tigers this season has been defense, and it was some gritty defense that got the Tigers back into contention later in the first half. By halftime, the Tigers had cut the Wildcats’ lead down to two points.

Neither team was able to build a lead of any substance in the second half until River Falls ended the game with its 7-0 run.

Junior Joey Kidder led the Tigers with 16 points and Montreal said he played the team’s best floor game. Senior Cole Effertz finished with eight points.

New Richmond girls basketball

The Tigers dropped a tough MBC game at Amery on Tuesday, 50-36.

The Tigers did their best to stop Amery standout Madelyn Granica. Tiger coach Chad Eggert, who was an assistant coach at Amery until taking the Tiger job this season, said he was pleased with limiting Granica to 19 points.

“The game plan was to make their other girls beat us and their other girls hit shots,” Eggert said.

The Tigers were down 27-21 at halftime. Eggert said it was then that the game got away from the Tigers, because they had double-digit turnovers in the opening half. Amery hit a three-pointer to open the second half and the Tigers spent the second half trying to keep the margin in single digits.

Jessica Hagman was the only Tiger to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points. Sophie Ballard hit a pair of 3-pointers for her first varsity points. The Tigers sank five 3-pointers in the first half, one of the main reasons they were still in contention at halftime.

Western Wisconsin Stars

The Stars out that success makes a team a target. The Stars were in the crosshairs of the Hayward girls hockey team on Tuesday, but the Stars were still able to pull out a victory.

The Stars scored three times in the first period, then held on as the Hurricanes scored single goals in the second and third periods. The win lifts the Stars’ record to 7-1. The Stars face an even bigger test on Thursday. They host Eau Claire, which began the week as the top-ranked team in the state. Eau Claire will also be stinging, after suffering its first loss of the season Tuesday at Central Wisconsin, 4-1.

Stars coach Bob Huerta said a number of girls were battling illness Tuesday, which likely led to the drop off after the first period. But the powerful first period proved to be enough.

Senior Jade Williams scored the Stars’ first goal. She was making a strong move up ice and received a perfectly placed pass from Kayla Huerta to put Williams in the open. Williams buried the shot 6:15 into the game.

The Stars scored again just over a minute later. The line of Ellie Brice, Makenzie Weeks and Erin Huerta were cycling the puck around the offensive zone, when a pass from Brice in front of the net for the goal.

Weeks seems to come up with a gorgeous play every game and that’s what she produced for the third goal. She picked off a pass and skated in to score short-handed with six minutes left in the opening period.

“She sniped the upper corner. It was unbelievable,” said Coach Huerta.

Somerset boys basketball

Another team that face a non-conference opponent from the BRC was Somerset, with the Spartans playing at Rice Lake on Tuesday. Somerset put up a good battle, but lost 61-55.

Both teams had good nights at the offensive end of the court. Somerset had a good rhythm going for much of the night. The Spartans trailed 33-31 at halftime.

Mason Cook came through with his second straight strong game, leading the Spartans with 13 points. He also contributed eight rebounds.

Sophomore Melvin Ortiz gave a well-round showing for the Spartans. He contributed 10 rebounds, nine points and five assists as the Spartans continue to develop more balance in their attack.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain said Rice Lake runs a motion offense that caused the Spartans to have some breakdowns on defense. He said the team will need to get better in communicating on defense.

“We competed hard,” Germain said. “I’m proud of the effort. We will get better.”