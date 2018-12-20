The Tigers forced Amery into turnovers in the Warriors’ first four possessions of the game. The Tigers turned those into points and the Tigers had a double digit lead less than three minutes into the game. The Tigers were never threatened. By halftime the Tigers led 41-23.

The wide margin allowed the Tiger coaches to go deep into their roster. Sixteen different Tigers saw action in the game, with 15 of them finding ways to score. For a handful of Tigers, it was their first varsity points.

While the point total was impressive, it was how the Tigers got there that was the true story. The Tigers played a swarming team defense that covered well whenever an Amery player got a glimpse of the rim.

That unselfish style was equally as abundant on offense. Senior Drew Momchilovich was one of the Tigers who personified the selfless style on Thursday. He was in the center of the defense and he made a number of smart passes that helped the offense click.

“I try to do whatever I can for the team,” Momchilovich said. “We’ve been focusing on trust. When you trust your teammates, you can move the ball faster, quicker.”

While the Tigers lead the MBC, Momchilovich said that doesn’t mean anything right now.

“You can’t underestimate anyone. Every team works hard, every game will be a battle,” he said.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said Momchilovich of how the seniors are playing the game this season.

“Drew has grown up. He’s valuable in so many ways, defensively, rebounding, being our vocal leader,” Montreal said.

The Tigers played at an incredible offensive pace Thursday, resulting in numerous transition hoops.

Junior Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 15 points. Talon Seckora and Joey Kidder both finished with 11 points.

St. Croix Central boys

The Panthers earned their first MBC win of the season on Thursday by winning at Osceola, 48-36.

This wasn’t an easy win for the Panthers. They trailed by two points at halftime. In the second half, the Panthers found a winning combination. For the first time this season, they consistently got the ball inside in the second half.

“We had much better ball movement in the second half. It was the polar opposite of the first half,” said Central coach Zach Turpin. “In the second half we played with better energy.”

Turpin said senior guard Austin Kopacz provided an energy spark at both ends of the court. He said senior Zac Bringgold led the team’s improved defense in the second half.

Peyton Nogal led the team with 11 points and Kilson Klin scored 10 points. The rest of the scoring was well balanced among the team.

“We made it a priority to get the ball inside in the second half,” Turpin said. “In the first half we settled for jump shots.”

And those shots weren’t falling, with the Panthers going 0-10 from 3-point range in the first half.

Somerset boys basketball

Prescott recently lost leading scorer Parker Nielsen to a knee injury, but the Somerset boys found out Thursday that Prescott still will be a factor in the MBC race this season. The Spartans lost at Prescott 62-57 on Thursday.

Somerset was led in scoring by guards Brennan Sheridan and Ty Madden, who both scored 13 points. Eleven of Madden’s points came in the second half.

This game was a battle the whole way. Somerset tied the score at 52-52 with a few minutes remaining, but Prescott outscored them the rest of the way.

“They executed better in the last few minutes than we did,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain. Germain said he deserved for not getting the team to perform better in those final minutes.

Western Wisconsin Stars

This truly was a game for the Stars. The local Stars hosted the Eau Claire Area Stars in a battle between two of the top four ranked girls hockey programs in the state. The game stretched into overtime. With a minute left in the overtime, an Eau Claire shot deflected off the shinpad of a WWS skater trying to block the shot. Instead, the shot caromed into the goal, giving Eau Claire a 3-2 victory.

Eau Claire is now 9-1 for the season and WWS is 7-2.

The next game for Western Wisconsin is on Wednesday, Dec. 26, when they play in the Schwan Cup Open National Tournament. The Stars will face Waseca, Minn., at noon in the opening round of that tournament.

WWS led through much of the game. They scored the only goal of the first period. Jade Williams led a rush, putting a good shot on net. Kayla Huerta followed the play and slapped the rebound in for the opening goal.

The lead increased to 2-0 in the second period. Ellie Brice continued her recent hot scoring. She won a battle for the puck along the boards. Brice swept to the center of the zone and fired a shot past the Eau Claire goaltender.

Eau Claire scored later in the second period and then got the tying goal with four minutes left in regulation.

WWS coach Bob Huerta agreed with the idea that this game shows the Stars can compete evenly with the best teams in the state. Both teams finished with 23 shots in the game. He said there were also lessons to learn from the game.

“Sometimes we try to make the perfect play. When you have an opportunity to put the puck on the net, we need to do that,” he said.

New Richmond boys hockey

Two teams that suffered huge losses to graduation after last season met at the New Richmond Sports Center on Thursday. New Richmond’s boys looked young, while Eau Claire Memorial looked like a much more precise team in defeating the Tigers, 6-1.

“This was the first game I thought we regressed,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier. “We didn’t do things real crisply. We couldn’t make any passes. We weren’t hard in the dirty areas.”

Memorial came out ready to make a statement, scoring two quick goals. The Tigers answered quickly. Brayden Carpenter skated down the right side, firing a shot that trickled through the Old Abe goaltender. Kier said that should have been a clue to the Tigers that goals were possible if the Tigers got the puck to the net.

If the Tigers had hopes of a comeback, four second period penalties snuffed out those hopes. Memorial scored two power play goals off those penalties.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, they host Rochester Century.

“Century is very old, very big, very strong. We’ll have to have a better effort,” Kier said.

New Richmond girls basketball

The Tigers gave undefeated Durand its best battle of the season thus far on Thursday. But the Tigers couldn’t deal with Durand’s full-court pressure, losing the road non-conference game, 56-44.

Durand is 8-0 and is ranked among the top Division 4 teams in the state.

The Tigers trailed by five points at halftime. They couldn’t get the lead pared down any further in the second half.

“In the first half we were beating them up the court,” said New Richmond coach Chad Eggert. “We played pretty darn good.”

Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 17 points. Barb Kling scored 12 points, with most of her points coming when she beat Durand up the court in transition.

This was the Tigers’ final game of 2018. They don’t play again until Jan. 4, when they take on Osceola.

Somerset girls basketball

The Spartans also faced one of the leaders of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference on Thursday. The Spartans lost at Elk Mound, 53-36. Somerset played without sophomore post player Dani Schachtner.

Senior guard Georgia Hammer led Somerset with 17 points. Taylor Paulsen stepped up her offensive production, finishing with 15 points.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg was encouraged by the Spartans’ defense against Elk Mound post player Morgan Radtke. Radtke averages 20 points per game, but she was limited to 12 points on Thursday.

The Spartans will play two games over the holiday break. They host Rice Lake at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27. The next day, they will play at 3 p.m. at Chetek.

Somerset wrestling

Taking on the Ellsworth wrestling team is always a challenge for any team in the Middle Border Conference. It was Somerset’s turn to take on the perennial MBC champion on Thursday. Ellsworth defeated the Spartans, 68-7.

Somerset’s wins came from Tyler Hantsbarger and Jared Grahovac, who both remained undefeated. Hantsbarger earned a major decision at 126 pounds. Grahovac scored a 5-2 victory at 138 pounds. Both moved down a weight class on Thursday. Somerset coach Ali Peterson said most of the Spartans moved down a class and this is where they’ll likely compete the rest of the season. That includes the Northern Badger Invitational next week.

Senior Nick Bushinger lost a 4-2 decision at 182 pounds as Bushinger tries to get back to speed after missing the first month with injury. Peterson said he thinks the team will learn from this match.

“Ellsworth shows you what you’re not doing well,” he said.