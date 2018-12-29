Grahovac reached the semifinals at 138 pounds, where he faced St. Croix Falls freshman Kole Marko, the latest standout from the Marko wrestling family. This was an excellent match between the two top-seeded wrestlers, with Marko earning a 5-1 win. It was Grahovac’s first loss of the season. Grahovac disposed of five opponents to reach the championship match.

The semifinal and final rounds at the Northern Badger are wrestled to get maximum exposure for the top wrestlers. The finals are wrestled one match at a time, in the center of the high school gym under a spotlight. Somerset coach Ali Peterson said Grahovac’s career arc made him deserving of this honor.

“It was great how he earned his right to be there. There’s nothing but positives to take from this experience.” It was also the first time Peterson has coached a wrestler in the finals at the Northern Badger.

A significant win for Grahovac came in the semifinals, where he pinned Baldwin-Woodville’s Joe Garcia. Garcia beat Grahovac 1-0 in the Middle Border Conference tournament last year.

Spartan junior Tyler Hantsbarger placed fifth at 126 pounds. Hantsbarger suffered his first loss of the season on Friday. He bounced back with three very strong efforts in Saturday’s action.

“Tyler mowed them down,” said Peterson. “He went on the offensive.”

Senior Nick Bushinger was the third Spartan to advance to the second day of the tournament. He placed 10th at 170 pounds. Bushinger won four matches in the tournament. He forfeited out of the ninth place match due to a knee injury.

St. Croix Central wrestling

With five of their eight wrestlers advancing to the second day of action, the Northern Badger Invitational was a huge success for the St. Croix Central wrestlers. That’s especially considering that the Panthers didn’t get a single wrestler to the second day of the tournament a year ago.

The top finishes for the Panthers came from a pair of freshmen. David Olson at 120 pounds and Devin Wasley at 138 pounds both reached the tournament semifinals, with both finishing in fourth place. Senior heavyweight Nate Berends placed ninth, with sophomore Tadan Holzer 10th at 132 pounds and junior Erik Collins 12th at 126 pounds.

The Panthers are an extremely young team. Coach Brad Holzer said this extent of tournament experience was highly valuable for the Panthers.

“It’s a nice step in the right direction,” Coach Holzer said.

One of the highlights was Berends, who won five matches, four of them in very close finishes.

“Berends wrestled as a heavyweight should. He’s starting to figure out what it takes to be a heavyweight,” Holzer said.

The Panthers are hoping this finish shows that the program is heading in the right direction. Coach Holzer said there are 30 kids signed up for youth wrestling at Central. He said he hopes that interest can be maintained to help increase numbers at the high school level in the next few years.

New Richmond boys basketball

Last season, the Altoona tournament may have been the low point for the New Richmond boys basketball team. A lot has changed in one year’s time.

On Friday and Saturday, the Tigers put together two top quality efforts in winning games against Bloomer and Medford. On Saturday the Tigers topped Medford, 65-58.

Junior Jack Stuedemann hit a 3-pointer on the Tigers’ opening possession of the game and they never trailed. By halftime the Tigers had built a 15-point lead and they were never seriously threatened in the second half.

The Bloomer game was a played at a methodical pace. Saturday’s game was played in a more uptempo style and the Tigers showed they have the talent to play comfortably at either pace.

The Tiger coaches scouted Medford and they were ready for the Raiders’ full-court pressure. The Tigers were more athletic and handled the press readily. The Tigers were also the taller team and they were able to take advantage of height mismatches in the paint.

Four Tigers scored in double figures, led by Stuedemann with 17 points. Joey Kidder finished with 13, C.J. Campbell 11 and Drew Momchilovich 10.

The offense is coming on steadily for the Tigers, but defense is the staple of the team’s success. They held Medford to 16 points in the first half.

“They couldn’t generate anything against our half court defense,” Montreal said of the first half success.

Kidder played another strong floor game, leading the Tigers in rebounds, assists and steals.

The win raises the Tigers’ season record to 6-3. They now have 10 days to hone their skills. The Tigers’ next game is on Tuesday, Jan. 8, when they play at Baldwin-Woodville.

Somerset hockey

The Spartans finally got some validation for their recent success. In the second round of the holiday tournament, the Spartans earned their second win of the season. They put together sharp play at both ends of the rink to defeat Brookfield, 2-1. Brookfield lost to River Falls in the opening round of the tournament on Friday. The Spartans recently lost to River Falls by a 6-1 score.

This was a legitimate win for the Spartans. Brookfield has four wins and plays in a quality Classic Eight Conference.

The first period was played mainly at center ice as both teams concentrated on defense. Somerset got the game’s first goal four minutes, 26 seconds into the second period. Noah Bailey fired a pass to the front of the net. Senior defenseman Jackson Haukom slid in from the point and was ready at the back door to slap the puck into the net.

Two minutes later, Brookfield got the tying goal. Sophomore AJ Simpkins got the go-ahead goal 2:08 into the third period. Simpkins and Bailey executed a give-and-go on a breakout. Bailey got the puck back to Simpkins who’d gotten behind the Brookfield defense and he cleanly beat the Brookfield goaltender.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said the Spartans played quite well in the defensive end of the rink. That was led by goaltender Kaleb Bents, who stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

The Spartans have a pair of home games on the schedule this Thursday and Friday. The Spartans host Regis in a Middle Border Conference on Thursday and the Northwest Icemen in a non-conference game on Friday.

New Richmond wrestling

Brandon Dennis was the only Tiger who advanced to the second day of action at the Bi-State Classic at La Crosse on Saturday.

Dennis was eliminated in the opening round of action on Saturday. Dennis, 14-5, lost to Lowell Arnold of Portage by a 4-1 score.

The next time the Tigers take the mat will be next Saturday when they host the 49th annual New Richmond Invitational.