Thursday’s Results: Spartans’ sharpshooters sink Saints

A player who has witnessed the Spartans’ growth first-hand is senior Will Piletich, who has been a part of the Spartan varsity team since his freshman season. His game knowledge is a big piece of the progress the Spartans have made the past few seasons. As a freshman, he was moved to point guard. The coaches saw before this season that the team had better depth at guard than in the post, so they asked Piletich to become a post player.

“He’s our most versatile player,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain. “He always wants to do what’s best for the team. He’s very coachable, very selfless.”

Thursday’s win raises the Spartans’ record to 4-5. The Spartans are 1-2 in the Middle Border Conference, but the Spartans share a belief that they are a team on the rise.

“In conference, we can compete for the top spots if we continue working together,” Piletich said. “We’ve had a lot of guys step up. We’re molding together pretty nice.”

The Spartans stepped up early and often in Thursday’s win. Somerset drained nine three-pointers in the first half. The red-hot shooting allowed the Spartans to build a 25-4 lead. The Spartans’ lead grew as large as 26 points at 33-7. At halftime, Somerset’s lead stood at 41-22.

St. Croix Falls made a charge in the second half, getting as close as six points at 55-49. Somerset answered with a 9-1 run to rebuild its lead.

Somerset featured excellent balance in the scoring column, led by senior Brennan Sheridan with 14 points. Ty Madden finished with 11 points and Mason Cook with 10. Piletich and Trae Kreibich both scored nine points.

The Spartans will attempt to climb the MBC standings, starting next Tuesday with a home game against Ellsworth.

Somerset hockey

The Spartans rallied from a 2-0 third period deficit to defeat the Regis cooperative team 3-2 in Somerset on Thursday. This is Somerset’s first win in the MBC this season.

Somerset did not start the game well. The Spartans took a penalty 18 seconds into the game and they gave up a short-handed goal 3:57 into the opening period. Regis scored again at the 8:07 mark of the first period.

Freshman Kieran DeFoe was the offensive standout for the Spartans, scoring the first two varsity goals of his career. DeFoe’s first goal came 1:42 into the third period. It came on a long shot, as the Spartans were putting shots on net hoping for a rebound. Instead, the shot slipped past the Regis goaltender.

“That got everyone going. Then everyone skated well and played well in the third period,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.

Somerset tied the score on a goal from AJ Simpkins at the 3:11 mark.

DeFoe struck again with 3:24 left in regulation for the game-winning goal.

Gilkerson said DeFoe has made a strong impression as a freshman. “He blocks probably more shots than anyone on the team and he works pretty hard.”

The Spartans will be back in action on Friday, hosting the Northwest Icemen. The Spartans and Icemen tied 1-1 when they met on Dec. 6.

“Hopefully we can pick up where we left off,” Gilkerson said of Thursday’s strong third period, where the Spartans outshot Regis 21-1.

New Richmond wrestling

The Tiger wrestlers made an incredible comeback at Prescott on Thursday. The Tigers trailed 27-0, but somehow came back to defeat the Cardinals, 37-36.

Prescott won the first five matches of the night to build the 27-0 lead. The Tigers got their first win when Cayden Henning got a pin at 126 pounds. The Dennis brothers followed with pins at 132 and 138 pounds. Prescott won a decision at 145 pounds.

The Tigers then won the next four matches. Quentin Hayes won a major decision at 152 pounds. Christian Moeller took a forfeit at 160. Braeden Gefeke scored at pin at 170 and Jake LaVenture scored a pin at 182, locking up the team victory for the Tigers.

New Richmond will be back in action on Thursday, hosting the 49th annual New Richmond Invitational.

St. Croix Central wrestling

The Panther wrestlers suffered a 56-24 MBC loss at Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday.

Central was able to win three of the matches held on the mat. Two came in back-to-back matches at 138 and 145 pounds. Tadan Holzer earned the first win, getting a pin early in the third period. Freshman Devin Wasley moved up to 145 and he performed well, with a pin five minutes into the match.

The third win came via another pin, this time by Logan Johnson at 220 pounds. Senior Nathan Berends accepted a forfeit for the Panthers at 285 pounds.

Central coach Brad Holzer said the most entertaining match of the night was at 195 pounds, where Central’s Josh Bair tangled with B-W’s Chewy Lee.

“It was basically a throw fest. Both kids had a couple good throws,” Holzer said. Lee was able to win on a third period pin.

The Panthers will be back in action on Saturday at the Blue Jay Invitational at Merrill. The Panthers are also making plans for their annual home quad invitational on Friday, Jan. 11. That will be the Hall of Fame event for the Panthers, with Jason Heinbuch scheduled to be the 2019 inductee.