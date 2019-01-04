Central led six minutes into the game until Hudson went on an 8-0 run. The Panthers battled back to tie the score at 21-21, but Hudson used another 8-0 burst to take the lead for good. Hudson led 40-31 at halftime.

Senior Peyton Nogal led the Panthers with 24 points. He said he felt the Panthers played well in the first half. He said the play dropped off early in the second half, as Hudson used full-court pressure to force the Panthers into a number of turnovers. Nogal said he sees the team continuing to make strides in the right direction.

“The more ball reversals we get, the more we score,” he said about the offensive success. He pointed to the fact that the team is hitting more than 50 percent of its 2-point shots, but around 20 percent of its 3-point shots, on why it is important for the Panthers to continue taking the ball into the paint.

Central coach Zach Turpin said he sought out the game with the Raiders and he hopes Hudson will keep the Panthers on their schedule. Turpin said he was pleased with the Panthers’ half-court defense, but saw his team giving up far many points in the transition game. He also like the team’s offensive effort, particularly in the first half.

“Spacing was a lot better. We’re getting more post touches. We’re rebounding better in the half-court,” Turpin said.

The Panthers will be extremely busy next week. They open the week Monday with a non-conference game at Elk Mound. They play a pair of Middle Border Conference home games on Tuesday and Thursday, hosting Prescott on Tuesday and Ellsworth on Thursday.

New Richmond girls basketball

The Tigers improved to 4-2 in the Middle Border Conference by winning at Osceola 62-48 on Friday.

The first half featured big fluctuations by both teams. The Tigers built a 12-point lead early in the game. Osceola then upped the pressure and at halftime, the score was tied.

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert tried to calm his team at halftime, saying Osceola didn’t have the depth to maintain that intensity. That proved to be the case. New Richmond junior Jessica Hagman sank a three-pointer to open the second half and the Tigers were able to maintain an 8-10 point lead for most of the half.

The Tigers were one of the rare teams in the area that didn’t play any games over the holiday break. Osceola played twice over the break and Eggert said that might have benefited the Chieftains a bit in the first half. Eggert was pleased that the Tigers didn’t have games, only holding two practices over the holiday break.

“It’s a long season. I wanted them hungry to come back,” Eggert said.

The Tigers put together a balanced effort to win Friday’s game. Hagman led the Tigers with 17 points. Leah DeYoung and Audrey Feuerer both scored 14. Eggert said DeYoung also did an exemplary job on defense in shutting down Osceola leading scorer Katie Haase.

There is a week between games for the Tigers. That gives the New Richmond girls time to get ready to host MBC leader Prescott next Friday.

Somerset girls basketball

The Spartans put up a hearty battle on Friday, but lost on their home court to Amery, 64-48.

Amery’s Madelyn Granica became the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer during the game. She had recently become the all-time leading rebounder in program history. The win increases Amery’s record to 9-1 while the Spartans now stand at 4-7.

Somerset kept this game close through much of the night. Amery was only able to lead 30-25 at halftime.

A big reason why Somerset was able to stay competitive in the game was the play of senior guard Georgia Hammer. Hammer scored 25 points in the game.

“It was a great effort against a good team,” Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg commented on Friday’s performance. The Spartans now have a week off between games, with their next contest scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11 at Baldwin-Woodville.

Western Wisconsin Stars hockey

The Stars made the long trip south to Viroqua on Friday, but it was a successful trip. The Stars improved to 11-2 for the season with a 4-0 road win. Viroqua drops to 6-5 with the loss.

The goal total doesn’t give a true indication of how thoroughly the Stars controlled the action. Stars coach Bob Huerta pointed out that the Stars didn’t allow Viroqua to put a shot on goal in the first period. By the end of the game, the Stars had a 56-6 advantage in shots.

Ellie Brice scored the first goal of the night for the Stars off an assist from Makenzie Weeks. Senior Jade Williams scored on an unassisted effort to make the score 2-0.

Sydney Hahn scored the Stars’ third goal off an assist from Allie Stock. Erin Huerta finished the scoring for the night, with Brice and Weeks assisting on the goal.

The Stars will face one of their toughest challenges of the season on Monday when they play at the Eau Claire Area Stars. That game will be played at 6 p.m. at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Somerset boys hockey

The Spartans have proof they are improving. After starting the season 1-8-1, the Spartans have now won three straight games. On Thursday they made a big comeback to defeat the Regis co-op team, 3-2. The Spartans scored their second home-ice win in two nights on Friday when they defeated the Northwest Icemen, 4-2.

“The Northwest Icemen kicked our butts earlier this season and we were lucky enough to get out of their with a tie,” Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said in explaining how much the Spartans have since they played the Icemen on Dec. 6.

In both of this week’s wins, the Spartans had difficulties in the first period. It was sluggish play on Thursday and on Friday, the slow start was caused by a pair of major penalties. Gilkerson said the coaches were pleased to come out of the first period only trailing 1-0 after having to kill 10 minutes of penalties.

The Spartans scored the next four goals. Antonio Gomez and John Wiehl scored in the second period. Playing stronger in front of the opposing net has been a focal point for the Spartans in recent weeks. It paid off nicely Friday, with both of the second period coming when the Spartans won battles for rebounds.

That was the case again in the third period, when Jacob DeFoe knocked in a rebound.

The final Spartan goal came 41 seconds later. Jackson Haukom picked up a loose puck and skated past an Iceman defenseman. He drew all the attention to himself, then fired a pass to Cody Anderson at the far post, who had a tap-in for the goal.

Kaleb Bents made 26 saves in goal to get the win for the Spartans.

Gilkerson said he’s hoping the increased confidence the Spartans are showing carries into their next game. That game will come Tuesday, when the Spartans play at New Richmond.