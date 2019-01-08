This Week In Sports, Jan. 8-15
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Boys Hockey: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Amery, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Prescott at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Wrestling: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.Somerset
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Boys Hockey: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Ellsworth at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Boys Hockey: Grantsburg at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball: Amery at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Boys Hockey: Somerset at Bloomington Kennedy, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Somerset at Amery, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.St. Croix Central
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Prescott at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Wrestling: St. Croix Central at Amery, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
Wrestling: St. Croix Central Hall of Fame Duals, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 14
Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Durand, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.