    This Week In Sports, Jan. 8-15

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:46 a.m.
    New Richmond

    Tuesday, Jan. 8

    Boys Hockey: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Jan. 10

    Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Amery, 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Jan. 11

    Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Prescott at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Jan. 12

    Wrestling: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 9:30 a.m.

    Tuesday, Jan. 15

    Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at Somerset, 6 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Somerset

    Tuesday, Jan. 8

    Boys Hockey: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Ellsworth at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Jan. 10

    Boys Hockey: Grantsburg at Somerset, 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: Somerset at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Jan. 11

    Boys Basketball: Amery at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Jan. 12

    Boys Hockey: Somerset at Bloomington Kennedy, 3:30 p.m.

    Tuesday, Jan. 15

    Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at Somerset, 6 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: Somerset at Amery, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    St. Croix Central

    Tuesday, Jan. 8

    Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Prescott at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Jan. 10

    Wrestling: St. Croix Central at Amery, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Jan. 11

    Wrestling: St. Croix Central Hall of Fame Duals, 5:30 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.

    Monday, Jan. 14

    Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Durand, 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday, Jan. 15

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
