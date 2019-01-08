Girls Hoops: Tigers pull away from Osceola

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert tried to calm his team at halftime, saying Osceola didn’t have the depth to maintain that intensity. That proved to be the case. New Richmond junior Jessica Hagman sank a 3-pointer to open the second half and the Tigers were able to maintain an 8-10 point lead for most of the half.

The Tigers were one of the rare teams in the area that didn’t play any games over the holiday break. Osceola played twice over the break and Eggert said that might have benefited the Chieftains a bit in the first half. Eggert was pleased that the Tigers didn’t have games, only holding two practices over the holiday break.

“It’s a long season. I wanted them hungry to come back,” Eggert said.

The Tigers put together a balanced effort to win Friday’s game. Hagman led the Tigers with 17 points. Leah DeYoung and Audrey Feuerer both scored 14. Eggert said DeYoung also did an exemplary job on defense in shutting down Osceola leading scorer Katie Haase.

There is a week between games for the Tigers. That gives the New Richmond girls time to get ready to host MBC leader Prescott on Friday.

Somerset girls basketball

The Spartans put up a hearty battle on Friday, but lost on their home court to Amery, 64-48.

Amery’s Madelyn Granica became the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer during the game. She had recently become the all-time leading rebounder in program history. The win increases Amery’s record to 9-1 while the Spartans now stand at 4-7.

Somerset kept this game close through much of the night. Amery was only able to lead 30-25 at halftime.

A big reason why Somerset was able to stay competitive in the game was the play of senior guard Georgia Hammer, who scored 25 points in the game.

“It was a great effort against a good team,” Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg commented on Friday’s performance. The Spartans now have a week off between games, with their next contest scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11 at Baldwin-Woodville.

SCC girls basketball

The St. Croix Central girls played a unique game in their rivalry battle with Baldwin-Woodville on Friday. The first half was played with highly intense defense and conservative offense, resulting in the Blackhawks leading 6-4 at halftime. The offenses picked up the pace a bit in the second half, with the Blackhawks winning 34-27.

The Blackhawks scored off a couple offensive rebounds early in the second half to extend the lead to nine points. And with the pace of the offenses, that was a large margin for the Panthers to make up. The Panthers did get as close as two points, but the Hawks hit several free throws in the final minutes to rebuild the lead.

Morgan Siler led Central in scoring.

The Panthers are in the midst of a six-game road streak. That continued Tuesday at Bloomer and the Panthers resume their MBC schedule this Friday at Ellsworth. The Panthers play their final non-conference game of the regular season next Monday at Durand.