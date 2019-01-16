Search
    This Week In Sports, Jan. 17-23

    By Dave Newman Today at 11:06 a.m.
    New Richmond

    Thursday, Jan. 17

    Wrestling: New Richmond at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Sparta at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Jan. 18

    Girls Hockey: Lakeland at Western Wisconsin Stars at Somerset, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Jan. 19

    Boys Hockey: River Falls at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Eau Claire North at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Monday, Jan. 21

    Boys Basketball: Chippewa Falls at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday, Jan. 22

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: Altoona at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Somerset

    Thursday, Jan. 17

    Wrestling: Amery at Somerset, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Jan. 18

    Girls Hockey: Lakeland at Western Wisconsin Stars at Somerset, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Jan. 19

    Wrestling: Somerset at East Ridge at Woodbury, 9 a.m.

    Boys Hockey: Menomonie at Somerset, 8 p.m.

    Tuesday, Jan. 22

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Osceola at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at Osceola, 7:15 p.m.

    St. Croix Central

    Thursday, Jan. 17

    Wrestling: Osceola at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Jan. 18

    Wrestling: St. Croix Central Hall of Fame Duals, 5:30 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Amery, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Osceola at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Jan. 19

    Wrestling: St. Croix Central at Arcadia, 9 a.m.

    Tuesday, Jan. 22

    Girls Basketball: Prescott at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
