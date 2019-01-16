This Week In Sports, Jan. 17-23
Thursday, Jan. 17
Wrestling: New Richmond at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Sparta at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
Girls Hockey: Lakeland at Western Wisconsin Stars at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Boys Hockey: River Falls at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Eau Claire North at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball: Chippewa Falls at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Altoona at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.Somerset
Thursday, Jan. 17
Wrestling: Amery at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
Girls Hockey: Lakeland at Western Wisconsin Stars at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Wrestling: Somerset at East Ridge at Woodbury, 9 a.m.
Boys Hockey: Menomonie at Somerset, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Osceola at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Somerset at Osceola, 7:15 p.m.St. Croix Central
Thursday, Jan. 17
Wrestling: Osceola at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
Wrestling: St. Croix Central Hall of Fame Duals, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Amery, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Osceola at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Wrestling: St. Croix Central at Arcadia, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Girls Basketball: Prescott at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.