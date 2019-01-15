Boys Basketball: Tigers remain at top of MBC standings

“It was eerie,” New Richmond coach Rick Montreal said of the similarities between this game and last year’s. “I’m extremely happy for the kids. There were a dozen things we had to overcome. It was one thing after another, but somehow we got through it.”

The win keeps the Tigers unbeaten in the MBC at 5-0. The Tigers fell behind right away, but managed to get the score tied at 10-10. After a clunky first half, the Tigers led 22-20 at the break. The second half remained close. The Tigers led 50-46 when B-W hit a 3-pointer in the final second of the game.

Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 10 points, including a pair of critical back-to-back 3-pointers. Cole Effertz finished with nine points, all coming in the second half.

“Cole was getting to the rim. He was able to beat his guy one-on-one,” Montreal said.

Montreal said the Tigers also got critical play from reserves Jacob Parent and Cooper Eckardt.

Tigers downed by Menomonie

The Tigers’ struggles in non-conference games continued on Friday. The Tigers went to Menomonie and lost to the Mustangs 75-65. The Tigers are 5-0 in MBC games, but their non-conference record is 2-4.

The first half of this game was played at an incredibly fast pace with Menomonie leading 42-40 at halftime. The Tiger coaches decided to try to slow the pace down somewhat in the second half. That worked for awhile, with the Tigers taking a 51-47 lead. Menomonie then sank a pair of 3-pointers and the Mustangs began to push the game back to the pace of the first half.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said the shots that had fallen for the Tigers in the first half weren’t falling in the second half.

The offense for the Tigers was led by juniors Jack Stuedemann and Joey Kidder, who combined for 32 points. CJ Campbell scored 11 points and Jacob Parent finished with eight points.

Montreal said this game was perfectly timed for the Tigers. That’s because the Tigers hosted Ellsworth in a battle for the MBC lead on Tuesday and he said Ellsworth plays an uptempo style that is strikingly similar to Menomonie’s. The Tigers will host Somerset on Friday.

SCC boys basketball

One night after bombing at Elk Mound, St. Croix Central played a gem on its home court against Prescott. The Panthers pulled out a wild win, beating Prescott 71-70. The win lifted Central to third place in the MBC standings at 2-2.

The offenses were on high alert in this game, with both teams firing up points. Prescott’s Parker Nielsen showed no ill effects from his recent injury, scoring a game-high 25 points.

Central was able to match that offensive firepower, led by senior Zac Jourdeans with 24 points.

“He played about as well as I’ve ever seen him play,” said Central coach Zach Turpin.

He wasn’t alone. Peyton Nogal finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Kelson Klin scored 15 points. Turpin said the team also got strong play from guards Austin Kopacz, Gabe Siler and Trevor Kopacz.

The game wasn’t decided until the final buzzer. The Panthers missed a free throw with 12 seconds left, then missed several shots off offensive rebounds. The Panthers were called for a foul with 1.2 seconds remaining, leading 71-69. Prescott made the first free throw but missed the second. The rebounded deflected out to Prescott’s Brian Tayson, but his open look at the buzzer bounded off the rim.

“We played extremely well. Our defense was good. They’ve got some kids who can score the ball,” Turpin said.

Ellsworth edges SCC

The Panthers locked in another taut battle with an MBC opponent, but this time they couldn’t pull out the win. The Panthers lost at home against Ellsworth, 60-56.

The battle with Ellsworth saw Central leading by one point at halftime. The Panthers started the second half well, extending the lead to five points. Then turnovers began to bog down Central. Central had 19 turnovers compared to eight for Ellsworth and Ellsworth scored a number of points in transition.

Central got Ellsworth’s lead down to two points with 90 seconds left. Ellsworth hit a 3-pointer after a timeout. Central came up empty in its next possession and Ellsworth’s lead never was smaller than four points in the final minute.

Ellsworth was led by Logan Benson’s 29 points, which included him hitting 13 of 14 free throws in a foul-filled game. Peyton Nogal led Central with 19 points and Kelson Klin finished with 12 points.

The Panthers hosted Somerset on Tuesday before playing at Amery on Friday.

Somerset boys basketball

Somerset and Amery always seem to play low-scoring, deliberate games, and in the past few years, Amery has won most of them. The style of the game was the same, but the result was different when the Spartans hosted Amery on Friday. Amery led 27-26 at halftime, but the Spartans played well in the final minutes of the game to defeat the Warriors, 49-44.

“It was not our night on offense, but we still found a way to win,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain. “It takes a lot of mental toughness to battle through the scoring droughts and I thought we did a good job of fighting to the end.”

Somerset trailed by seven points with six minutes remaining. Senior Brennan Sheridan hit a 3-pointer from the baseline to put Somerset ahead with two minutes left. The Spartans never surrendered the lead from there.

The Spartans used balance in scoring, led by Mason Cook with 10 points. Sheridan and Ty Madden both finished with nine points. The Spartans handled the pressure in the final minutes, finishing 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.

The win puts Somerset at 2-3 in the MBC standings, where they’re tied for third place with Prescott, St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville. The Spartans are 5-6 overall.

Spartans fall versus Ellsworth

Ellsworth’s Logan Benson is a main candidate for the MBC Most Valuable Player and Somerset found out why on Tuesday. Benson led Ellsworth with 19 points as Somerset fell to the Panthers, 60-41. Ellsworth is now 4-0 in the MBC while Somerset stands at 1-3.

While Benson is the conference’s leading scorer, Somerset coach Taylor Germain said that wasn’t where Benson had his biggest impact Tuesday.

“Defensively he gave us more problems than offensively,” Germain said. “Benson is a very talented defender. They have him camp out in the paint and they funnel everything to him and he’s a very good rim protector.”

Somerset took a 10-5 lead early in the game with Ty Madden and Will Piletich sinking early 3-point shots. That’s when Ellsworth shut down the Spartan scorers. Somerset trailed 26-16 at halftime and couldn’t make any inroads into that margin in the second half.

Mason Cook led the Spartans with 10 points. Madden finished with seven points and Piletich with seven points.

Germain said Ellsworth plays with a physical nature and the Spartans need to match teams that play with that approach.

“We didn’t match their energy and physicality,” Germain said. “We have to have that edge to us. If it isn’t there, it’s pretty evident.”

The Spartans face both local opponents this week, playing at Central on Tuesday and hosting New Richmond on Friday.