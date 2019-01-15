Girls Basketball: Tiger girls start week at Somerset

Prescott is ranked ninth in the state, but the Tigers were clearly ready for this battle. Prescott led 11-7 until the Tigers went on an 14-0 run that covered the heart of the first half. Prescott answered with deft outside shooting and the unstoppable post play of Haylee Yeager to take a 33-30 lead by halftime.

The second half featured great intensity both ways as the teams matched hoop for hoop through the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Tigers then began to inch ahead, using eight-straight points to build the 63-55 lead.

Then the Tigers had a couple turnovers on inbounds plays and gave up a couple offensive rebounds and Prescott had taken the lead. The Tigers shot two 3-point attempts in the final six seconds in hopes of forcing overtime, but neither connected.

Tiger coach Chad Eggert was highly encouraged by the team’s showing.

“We played 33 minutes of excellent basketball. It was just the last three that got away from us,” Eggert said.

Prescott pressed throughout the game, and the Tigers handled it well until the final minutes. Junior Jessica Hagman said playing in a game this pressurized was important for the team’s growth.

“I feel we hadn’t had the close-game experience, especially against a team like Prescott. Next time we’ll be ready for a close game,” she said. “We’re just starting to start growing. We’re not near our full potential.”

Hagman led the Tigers with 20 points. Audrey Feuerer was red-hot for the Tigers in the first half when she got 12 of her 14 points. She also had a powerful rebounding game in dealing with Yeager and the rest of the taller Cardinal girls. Tiger point guard Barb Kling finished with 12 points. Hagman and Feuerer combined for 20 rebounds.

Two players were missing from the regular Tiger rotation, which meant more time for several of the reserves. Eggert said Amanda Johnson, Taylor Dean and Maya Greenquist all played critical roles in this game. Dean rebounded well, especially on the offensive glass, finishing with seven boards. Johnson and Greenquist helped the Tigers maintain a high intensity level throughout the game.

The Tigers have three games lined up this week, starting with an MBC game Tuesday at Somerset. That’s followed by two non-conference home games, Thursday against Sparta and Saturday versus Eau Claire North.

St. Croix Central girls basketball

The Panther girls earned their third win of the season and the second in the MBC by winning at Ellsworth 45-30 on Friday.

Central’s girls took the lead early and they had too many scoring options for Ellsworth to contain. While Ellsworth only had four girls score and only two of them had more than three points, Central’s girls used offensive diversity to get the win.

Katherine Cottrell led the Panthers with 10 points, but Abby Widiker had nine, while Mariah Withuski and Kolbi Juen each had eight points.

“And Morgan Siler arguably had her best game this year and only had five,” said Central coach Ty Ketz.

Ketz said the girls defended well all night, helping Central to build a 24-16 by halftime.

Bloomer rolls to win over SCC

The Panthers had a tough assignment on Tuesday, taking on Heart O’North Conference leader Bloomer on the Blackhawks’ court. The Panthers kept the game competitive through the first half, but Bloomer pulled away in the second half for a 49-18 win. Bloomer now stands at 10-1 while Central is 2-11.

Central coach Ty Ketz said the Panthers defended extremely well in the first half, keeping the margin at 17-9 at the halftime break.

“In the second half their defense took over, and they knocked down a ton of shots both from 3 and in the post,” Ketz said.

Kolbi Juen led the Panthers with nine points in the loss.

The Panthers are back home on Friday, hosting Osceola.

Somerset girls basketball

After a promising first half, injuries and fouls sunk the Somerset girls in their MBC game at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday. The Spartans trailed 24-23 at halftime. Things went south quickly in the second half and the Spartans ended up losing to the Hawks 62-38.

“In the first half we weren’t hitting shots, but we were getting good looks and the defense did enough for us to stay in the game,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg.

Lindenberg showed that he’s also an English teacher, calling the second half “a cacophony of badness,” for the Spartans. That included foul trouble for leading scorer Georgia Hammer and minor injuries to two other Spartans that took them off the court for significant parts of the half. Hammer was the one consistent offensive threat, scoring more than half of the Spartans’ points in the game.

One of the few bright spots was sophomore post Dani Schachtner showing she’s getting back to full health after a foot injury sidelined her for several games.

“Dani has her legs under her now, now it’s just getting her feel back. She’s getting the looks and doing the right things,” Lindenberg said.

The Spartans were back in action Tuesday, hosting New Richmond, the Spartans’ only game of the week.