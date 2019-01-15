The success for the Tigers on Tuesday has to start with defense. The Tigers held MBC leading scorer Logan Benson to 12 points. The Tiger coaches elected to have senior Drew Momchilovich defend Benson for much of the game in the half-court, with several other Tigers also getting turns against Benson. the Tigers also took away the transition opportunities that have made Benson such a feared scorer this season. Benson was averaging 27.3 points starting the night.

“Drew did a yeoman’s work in the defensive end,” said Tiger coach Rick Montreal.

The Tigers used a balanced offensive attack to take charge. Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 16 points. He hit a couple early 3-pointers, then had several key close-range scores in the second half.

The Tigers led by eight points at halftime. The lead grew to 12 points before Ellsworth made a charge, cutting the lead to two points with eight minutes remaining. The Tigers then showed their mettle. Senior Cole Effertz hit a 3-pointer on a kickout from Joey Kidder and the Tigers quickly had the lead back to a comfortable margin. Effertz came off the bench to supply 13 points and CJ Campbell scored 12 in a reserve role. Momchilovich finished with eight points. Cooper Eral scored three hoops in the second half to help the Tigers stave off Ellsworth’s charge.

“Cooper had a huge impact on the second half,” Montreal said.

The next game for the Tigers arrives on Friday when they play at Somerset.

NR-Somerset girls basketball

The persistence of the Somerset girls basketball team showed through much of Tuesday’s game against New Richmond. But when it came to crunch team, it was the Tiger defense that crunched down on the Spartans.

Somerset drew within three points with 5:33 left in the game on a three-point play by Taylor Paulson at 40-37. The Tigers forced the Spartans into turnovers in each of their next four possessions, which gave the Tigers then opening to pull away for a 50-39 victory. The Tigers are now 5-3 in the MBC while Somerset stands at 1-7.

Leah DeYoung and Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 14 points and Barb Kling scored 11 points. Somerset was led by Dani Schachtner with 15 points and Georgia Hammer with 12 points.

For Schachtner, this was her second game back after missing four weeks with a foot injury. She said an MRI showed no structural damage and the injury is being treated with orthotics and inserts. She said it’s now a matter of dealing with the pain of the nagging injury.

“It’s the middle of the season. I’m not going to miss any more time,” she said.

Schachtner’s return had an impact at both ends of the court. New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said he felt his team needed to attack the rim more, but the Tigers held back fearing Schachtner’s long reach. For the Spartans, that defense was by design.

“The goal was to funnel things to Dani,” Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg explained.

Schachtner said she felt this was the best the Spartans have played this season in terms of playing two strong halves. They’ve had a pattern of playing one good half, but not maintaining that level over two halves.

The Tigers had three players sidelined, leaving them with nine healthy players for the game. While this wasn’t the Tigers’ best offensive game, Eggert said the defense has become highly reliable. Senior Amanda Johnson came off the bench for two extended stretches in the game and both times she breathed life into the defense.

“She’s our energizer,” Eggert said. “When she gets out on the floor she brings a different kind of energy.”

Eggert said he was concerned that the Tigers might struggle a bit in their first game after an outstanding effort against Prescott. He said he fully expected Somerset to play well on its home court.

“They were hungry for a win,” Eggert said.

SCC-Somerset boys basketball

The basketball theme of Tuesday night seemed to be teams finishing strongly to secure wins. That was the case when St. Croix Central hosted Somerset. Somerset led until there were eight minutes left in the game. That’s when the Panthers took the lead and they never gave it up, defeating the Spartans 60-49.

Central led 24-21 at halftime but Somerset carried the lead through the first 10 minutes of the second half. That’s when the Panthers overtook the lead.

“The last eight minutes we played much better,” said Central coach Zach Turpin. Somerset coach Taylor Germain agreed. “Down the stretch, they basically made more plays than we did.”

Both coaches said rebounding was one of the key factors in the game. Central had a substantial rebounding edge. Turpin said the Panther offense struggled through the first half and getting extra chances off those rebounds kept the Panthers in the game.

Senior Peyton Nogal was the driving force in Central’s offensive success, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Austin Kopacz scored 12 points, hitting 6-7 shots.

The Panthers also welcomed back senior Will Soderberg, who saw his first action since suffering a major injury last summer. Soderberg hit a key 3-pointer to help turn the game in Central’s favor.

“He’ll be limited to 10 minutes (per game) this week,” Turpin said, saying that Soderberg’s hard work to return has inspired everyone on the team.

Turpin said senior Joe Hueg also played one of his best games of the season. He finished with five points, including a three-point play that helped turn the game in Central’s favor.

“He did a really good job when he got his chance. He’s been a great teammate, he’s always positive,”Turpin said.

Somerset was led in scoring by Ty Madden with 14 points. Trae Kreibich and Aaron Shartin-Folkert both scored 11 points and Melvin Ortiz ended with seven points.

Germain said the Spartans need to get over the hurdle of losing close games.

“We need to beat a good team. I definitely believe we can do it. We competed with Rice Lake, Prescott and Central.”

Both teams resume their MBC schedule Friday, with Somerset hosting New Richmond while Central plays at Amery.

Western Wisconsin Stars hockey

The Stars and the St. Croix Valley Fusion played a thriller at the Somerset Ice Arena on Tuesday. Neither team went home happy as the game ended in a 2-2 tie. This leaves the Stars with an 11-3-1 record for the season while the Fusion stands at 12-4-1.

The Fusion struck first in the game when leading scorer Abbie DeLong scored six minutes, 24 seconds into the action. The Stars matched that goal when the Williams sisters combined on a goal. Senior Jade Williams scored off an assist from her sister Bailey 13:15 into the first period.

The Stars scored the only goal of the second period. Erin Huerta got the power play goal with one minute remaining in the period. The Fusion answered that score when Amber DeLong scored 2:57 into the third period.

Stars goaltender Caitlyn Erickson played a splendid game, stopping 46 of the 48 shots she faced. Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley stopped 31 pucks in the game.

New Richmond hockey

The last chance any team had of stopping Baldwin-Woodville’s charge to an MBC title was when the Tigers played at the Blackhawks’ rink on Tuesday. The emotion of the situation was too much for the Tigers and they suffered a 4-1 loss. B-W now has a 6-0 conference record while the Tigers fall to 3-3.

The intensity of this game resulted in numerous penalties being called on both teams. The Tigers couldn’t take advantage when B-W was short-handed. The Tigers were 0-7 on the power play.

“We didn’t attack their zone enough,” said Tiger coach Zach Kier. “We got caught up in the emotion of the game.”

Sam Olson scored the only goal for the Tigers. The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday when they host River Falls.

Somerset hockey

The Spartans continue to show measurable improvement. They went to Amery and finished in a 3-3 tie with the Warriors on Tuesday night. When these two teams met on Dec. 11, Amery won 4-1. The tie improves Somerset’s MBC record to 1-3-1.

Tuesday’s win was further evidence in the Spartans’ efforts to be a stronger team around both nets. Two of the three Spartan goals came on tip-ins as the Spartans stood their ground battling for position in front of the net.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said strong play in front of the offensive net has been an emphasis in recent Spartan practices.

Jordan Brown scored Somerset’s first goal. Noah Bailey and Jackson Haukom both scored on tip-ins. The Spartans led 3-1 and played a powerful second period, only to see Amery scored in the closing moments of the period. The Warriors scored the only goal of the third period.

Somerset’s next game is Saturday when they host Menomonie.