Friday sports: Kidder steps forward to lead Tigers to win

Kidder scored 18 of his 27 points in leading the Tigers to a 72-65 over the Spartans. The Tigers finish the first half of the Middle Border Conference season unbeaten while Somerset is 2-5 in the standings.

Somerset was the better team in the first half of Friday’s game. The Spartans led by as many as 10 points in the first half. Late 3-pointers from Jack Stuedemann and Cole Effertz helped the Tigers to cut the margin to 29-25 at halftime.

The majority of the second half saw the teams trading hoop for hoop as the offenses amped up their games. The Tigers drew the game into a tie for the first time when Talon Seckora drained a 3-ball with 15:41 left, knotting the score at 34-34. The teams continued to trade points until the score was tied at 47-47. Cooper Eral scored on a fastbreak with 8:07 left and the Tigers never trailed again. The Tigers built the lead to nine at 66-57, but Somerset wasn’t done. Aaron Shartin-Folkert hit two 3-pointers and Will Piletich one and Somerset was able to cut the lead to 68-65 with 11 seconds left. Kidder hit four three-pointers in the final seconds to lock down the win.

Kidder recognized that his scoring was needed in the second half.

“We found a way,” he said of the win. “I like to get the other guys their shots, rebound and play defense. I shot a lot more that I normally do.”

Kidder said he’s hoping to play college sports, but he hasn’t decided on which sport. Along with being the Tigers’ point guard, he was an all-conference receiver for the football team. He said he’s trying to decide which sport he wants to play in college.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said he felt fortunate to still be in contention at halftime with how poorly the Tigers shot in the first half. He said finals week, combined with the big win over Ellsworth on Tuesday, left the Tigers playing at less than their best. Montreal said freshman CJ Campbell also was a key to the second half, scoring all 12 of his points in the second half.

The Tigers will be back in action on Monday, playing at home against Chippewa Falls.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where every game is big. That’s where we wanted to be,” Montreal said.

For Somerset, Friday’s game was another where the Spartans played evenly for most of the night against one of the MBC’s top team. Somerset coach Taylor Germain said he wasn’t sure what to expect Friday, because starters Melvin Ortiz and Mason Cook both recently suffered sprained ankles.

The Spartans played with excellent intensity, which helped them lead through the first 20-plus minutes of the game.

“It was a high character game,” Germain said of his team’s effort. “We are definitely improving. I think we’ll knock some teams off in the second half of the season.”

Ty Madden led the Spartans with 24 points. Germain said he was impressed with how Madden rebounded, playing physically and battling for rebounds.

Piletich added 10 points for the Spartans.

Somerset will play at home against Osceola on Tuesday. The Spartans will spend Thursday night at Barron playing a non-conference game.

St. Croix Central girls basketball

The Panthers locked into a tight battle with Osceola in Hammond on Friday. Osceola was able to fight off a late comeback attempt to defeat the Panthers, 49-42. Central is now 2-6 in MBC action while Osceola stands at 3-5.

This was a game where both teams had several surges of points. Twice during the first half, Central built leads of six points. Both times, Osceola came back, resulting in the score being tied 24-24 at halftime.

In the second half it was Osceola that pulled ahead first. The Chieftains’ full court pressure caused a couple turnovers in the middle of the half that helped the Chieftains build a nine-point lead. Then it was the Panthers who upped the tempo, and good things happened. The Panthers charged back, tying the score at 41-41. Osceola then regained the lead and the Panthers were forced to foul, with Osceola hitting enough free throws in the final minutes to pull away.

Kolbi Juen led the Panthers with 10 points. Katherine Cottrell finished with nine points. Panther coach Ty Ketz said Cottrell’s progress has made the Panthers a more balanced offensive team.

“Now if we get the ball inside (to Cottrell), she’s tough,” Ketz said.

Mariah Withuski and Abby Widiker also scored nine points.

Next week the Panthers face the two top teams in the MBC, hosting Prescott on Tuesday and playing at Amery on Friday. Ketz said the Panthers can’t use the level of competition as an excuse.

“We can’t take a week off just because we’re playing two good teams,” Ketz said.

St. Croix Central boys

The stunner of Friday evening was the second half collapse of the SCC boys basketball team at Amery. The Panthers led by 11 points at halftime, but allowed Amery to go on a 19-0 run in the second half. The Panthers couldn’t recover, losing to the Warriors 57-45. This leaves Central with a 3-4 record at the midpoint of the conference season, while Amery is now 2-5.

Panther coach Zach Turpin was succinct in his assessment.

“We laid an egg,” he said. “We didn’t try to work hard enough to get the ball inside. We took too many perimeter shots.”

Turpin said senior Joe Hueg was the one player who played well in the loss.

The schedule puts the Panthers against the MBC leaders in their two games. The Panthers will host Ellsworth on Thursday before playing at New Richmond on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey

Senior Night for the Western Wisconsin Stars produced a more dramatic game than most people expected. The Stars weren’t at their sharpest early in the game and it took a five-goal third period for the Stars to defeat Lakeland, 7-3.

Lakeland scored the opening goal of the third period to tie the score at 2-2. The Stars then found their intensity. Senior Jade Williams scored the go-ahead goal, coming 20 seconds after Lakeland tied the score. Ellie Brice scored a minute later to make the score 4-2. But Lakeland answered with a goal 12 seconds later to keep the pressure on.

In the final five minutes, the Stars pulled away. Freshman Makenzie Weeks scored twice and senior Allie Stock scored the final goal as the final score made the game look much more comfortable than it actually was. The win raises the Stars record to 12-3-1.

“Lakeland came to play and we didn’t,” said Stars coach Bob Huerta. “It was mental focus. It had nothing to do with our skill set.”

Erin Huerta scored the goals for the Stars in the first and second periods. The freshmen have been carrying much of the scoring load this season and Coach Huerta said that needs to be balanced out.

“I’m going to have to challenge the upperclassmen step up. We can’t just wait for the freshmen,” he said.

The coaches rested starting goalie Caitlyn Erickson in Friday’s game. Tiffany Hantsbarger got the start, with Maezee Enger playing the second half of the game.

Coach Huerta said one advantage the Stars have is the team is able to skate three forward lines. He said there aren’t many Wisconsin teams that have that level of depth. He said having three quality lines was a big factor in the team’s game last Tuesday against the St. Croix Valley Fusion. That game ended in a 2-2 tie.

“We were trying to wear them down. We were in their end the whole third period and the overtime.

The Stars are back in action on Tuesday when they skate at Chippewa Falls. The Stars will play in a tournament at Beaver Dam next Friday and Saturday.