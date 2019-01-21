The Tigers wasted no time falling behind Chippewa Falls by 10 points and the margin hovered at 10-12 points all night as the Tigers lost to the Cardinals, 55-40.

The Tigers entered Monday’s game with a 9-4 record, but they were winless in their games against BRC teams this season. Chippewa Falls entered the game 5-8, but the Cards are tied for third in the BRC with a 4-3 record.

If the Tigers were going to have a chance, they needed to challenge the taller Chippewa Falls defenders and that rarely happened. The Tiger offense was almost statuesque in the first half, there was so little movement. That opened the door for Chippewa Falls to build a 14-4 lead seven minutes into the game.

In the second half the Tigers were able to cut the lead to five points at two different times, but could never cut the margin any further.

The Tiger coaches were stumped as to why the team plays with so much more aggression against Middle Border Conference teams than it does against BRC teams.

“If we think we’re going to make steps, it shouldn’t matter. That’s how we should approach every non-conference game,” Tiger coach Rick Montreal said. “We didn’t get better. That’s a wasted opportunity.”

Montreal said the team’s catch phrase all summer was to play one way, and to play that way against every opponent.

Freshman CJ Campbell came off the bench to score nine points in the second half to finish as the Tigers’ leading scorer. Jack Stuedemann finished with seven points, the only other Tiger with more than four points.

Chippewa Falls was led by 6-8 junior center Tyler Robarge, who scored 17 points. Montreal said he didn’t think the Cards’ height advantage was a major factor, saying he felt the 55 points surrendered was an acceptable amount. It was the lack of offensive success that bothered the coaches.

The offense will need to get better soon. The Tigers face defending MBC champion Prescott next, traveling to the Cards’ gym on Friday.