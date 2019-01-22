Boys Basketball: Tigers 7-0 at MBC midpoint

Kidder scored 18 of his 28 points in leading the Tigers to a 72-65 win over the Spartans. The Tigers finish the first half of the Middle Border Conference season unbeaten while Somerset is 2-5 in the standings.

Somerset was the better team in the first half of Friday’s game. The Spartans led by as many as 10 points in the first half. Late 3-pointers from Jack Stuedemann and Cole Effertz helped the Tigers to cut the margin to 29-25 at halftime.

The majority of the second half saw the teams trading baskets as the offenses amped up their games. The Tigers drew the game into a tie for the first time when Talon Seckora drained a 3-ball with 15:41 left, knotting the score at 34-34.

The teams continued to trade points until the score was tied at 47-47. Cooper Eral scored on a fastbreak with 8:07 left and the Tigers never trailed again.

The Tigers built the lead to nine at 66-57, but Somerset wasn’t done. Aaron Shartin-Folkert hit two 3-pointers and Will Piletich one and Somerset was able to cut the lead to 68-65 with 11 seconds left. Kidder hit four free throws in the final seconds to lock down the win.

Kidder recognized that his scoring was needed in the second half.

“We found a way,” he said of the win. “I like to get the other guys their shots, rebound and play defense. I shot a lot more that I normally do.”

Kidder led the Tigers with 10 rebounds, three steals and four assists.

Kidder said he’s hoping to play college sports, but he hasn’t decided on which sport. Along with being the Tigers’ point guard, he was an all-conference receiver for the football team. He said he’s trying to decide which sport he wants to play in college.

Tiger coach Rick Montreal said he felt fortunate to still be in contention at halftime with how poorly the Tigers shot in the first half. He said finals week, combined with the big win over Ellsworth on Tuesday, left the Tigers playing at less than their best.

Montreal said freshman CJ Campbell also was a key to the second half, scoring all 12 of his points in the second half.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where every game is big. That’s where we wanted to be,” Montreal said.

For Somerset, Friday’s game was another where the Spartans played evenly for most of the night against one of the MBC’s top team. Somerset coach Taylor Germain said he wasn’t sure what to expect Friday, because starters Melvin Ortiz and Mason Cook both recently suffered sprained ankles.

The Spartans played with excellent intensity, which helped them lead through the first 20-plus minutes of the game.

“It was a high-character game,” Germain said of his team’s effort. “We are definitely improving. I think we’ll knock some teams off in the second half of the season.”

Ty Madden led the Spartans with 24 points. Germain said he was impressed with how Madden rebounded, playing physically and battling for rebounds.

Piletich added 10 points for the Spartans.

Somerset will play at home against Osceola on Tuesday. The Spartans will spend Thursday night at Barron playing a non-conference game.

Tigers no-show against CF

If the New Richmond boys basketball team intended on showing it could compete with Big Rivers Conference teams, the Tigers didn’t show it Monday night.

The Tigers wasted no time falling behind Chippewa Falls by 10 points and the margin hovered at 10-12 points all night as the Tigers lost to the Cardinals, 55-40.

The Tigers entered Monday’s game with a 9-4 record, but they were winless in their games against BRC teams this season. Chippewa Falls entered the game 5-8, but the Cards are tied for third in the BRC with a 4-3 record.

If the Tigers were going to have a chance, they needed to challenge the taller Chippewa Falls defenders, and that rarely happened. The Tiger offense was almost statuesque in the first half, there was so little movement. That opened the door for Chippewa Falls to build a 14-4 lead seven minutes into the game.

In the second half the Tigers were able to cut the lead to five points at two different times, but could never cut the margin any further.

The Tiger coaches were stumped as to why the team plays with so much more aggression against Middle Border Conference teams than it does against BRC teams.

“If we think we’re going to make steps, it shouldn’t matter. That’s how we should approach every non-conference game,” Tiger coach Rick Montreal said. “We didn’t get better. That’s a wasted opportunity.”

Montreal said the team’s catch phrase all summer was to play one way, and to play that way against every opponent.

Campbell came off the bench to score nine points in the second half to finish as the Tigers’ leading scorer. Jack Stuedemann finished with seven points, the only other Tiger with more than four points.

Chippewa Falls was led by 6-foot-8 junior center Tyler Robarge, who scored 17 points. Montreal said he didn’t think the Cards’ height advantage was a major factor, saying he felt the 55 points surrendered was an acceptable amount. It was the lack of offensive success that bothered the coaches.

The offense will need to get better soon. The Tigers face defending MBC champion Prescott next, traveling to the Cards’ gym on Friday.

SCC pulls away from Somerset

The basketball theme of Tuesday night seemed to be teams finishing strongly to secure wins. That was the case when St. Croix Central hosted Somerset. Somerset led until there were eight minutes left in the game. That’s when the Panthers took the lead and they never gave it up, defeating the Spartans 60-49.

Central led 24-21 at halftime but Somerset carried the lead through the first 10 minutes of the second half. That’s when the Panthers overtook the lead.

“The last eight minutes we played much better,” said Central coach Zach Turpin.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain agreed. “Down the stretch, they basically made more plays than we did.”

Both coaches said rebounding was one of the key factors in the game. Central had a substantial rebounding edge. Turpin said the Panther offense struggled through the first half and getting extra chances off those rebounds kept the Panthers in the game.

Senior Peyton Nogal was the driving force in Central’s offensive success, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Austin Kopacz scored 12 points, hitting 6 of 7 shots.

The Panthers also welcomed back senior Will Soderberg, who saw his first action since suffering a major injury last summer. Soderberg hit a key 3-pointer to help turn the game in Central’s favor.

“He’ll be limited to 10 minutes (per game) this week,” Turpin said, saying that Soderberg’s hard work to return has inspired everyone on the team.

Turpin said senior Joe Hueg also played one of his best games of the season. He finished with five points, including a three-point play that helped turn the game in Central’s favor.

“He did a really good job when he got his chance. He’s been a great teammate, he’s always positive,” Turpin said.

Somerset was led in scoring by Madden with 14 points. Trae Kreibich and Aaron Shartin-Folkert both scored 11 points and Melvin Ortiz ended with seven points.

Germain said the Spartans need to get over the hurdle of losing close games.

“We need to beat a good team. I definitely believe we can do it. We competed with Rice Lake, Prescott and Central.”

Both teams resume their MBC schedule Friday, with Somerset hosting New Richmond while Central plays at Amery.

Amery stuns SCC

The stunner of Friday evening was the second-half collapse of SCC. The Panthers led by 11 points at halftime, but allowed Amery to go on a 19-0 run in the second half. The Panthers couldn’t recover, losing to the Warriors 57-45. This leaves Central with a 3-4 record at the midpoint of the conference season, while Amery is now 2-5.

Panther coach Zach Turpin was succinct in his assessment.

“We laid an egg,” he said. “We didn’t try to work hard enough to get the ball inside. We took too many perimeter shots.”

Turpin said Hueg was the one player who played well in the loss.

The schedule puts the Panthers against the MBC leaders in their two games. The Panthers will host Ellsworth on Thursday before playing at New Richmond on Tuesday, Jan. 29.