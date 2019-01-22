Girls Basketball: Tiger girls enjoy three-win week

Jessica Hagman hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer. The Huskies hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to take a 44-43 lead. The Tigers rushed the ball upcourt and used their final timeout. The coaches had Hagman inbound the ball after the timeout. She immediately received the ball back and drove the baseline, getting off the winning shut just before the buzzer sounded.

Hagman led the Tigers with 17 points, including hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Leah DeYoung scored 11 for the Tigers. The win is the Tigers’ third straight and it raises New Richmond’s overall record to 9-5.

The Tigers played one of their best defensive halves of the season in the first half to lead 21-15 at the break. But the Tigers got into foul trouble in the second half. The Tigers led by as many as 12 points, but North’s free throws resulted in the Huskies taking a six-point lead late in the second half. The Tigers were able to come back, sparked by a 3-pointer from sophomore Sophie Ballard, who was making her first varsity start.

“For a kid who started the season on the JV, that’s pretty big,” Tiger coach Chad Eggert said of Ballard’s play Saturday.

Eggert said this win is another example of how the team is growing.

“They’re getting a feel on how to win games. It’s a big win, that’s a Division 1 school. In the seeding meeting, that’s a resume builder,” he said.

The Tigers resumed their schedule on Tuesday when they hosted Baldwin-Woodville.

Tigers stop Sparta

The Tigers notched their eighth win of the season on Thursday in a home non-conference game against Sparta. The Tigers won 56-48.

The Tigers continued to find offense to be a grind, especially when facing zone defenses.

“We came out flat. I thought we settled for a lot of 3-pointers,” Eggert said.

The Tigers were able to lead 28-25 at halftime and they maintained a slight lead throughout the second half.

Hagman led the Tigers with 25 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. Audrey Feuerer finished with 12 points and Kling and DeYoung both scored seven points.

Sparta has a 6-foot-2 center and she caused the Tigers problems in the first half. That led the coaches to change to a man defense for the second half and Eggert said DeYoung did a good job of taking away entry passes into the post. Eggert said Kling also stood out on defense.

“Her effort is always awesome,” he said.

Tigers’ defense too much for Somerset

The persistence of the Somerset girls basketball team showed through much of Tuesday’s game against New Richmond. But when it came to crunch time, it was the Tiger defense that crunched down on the Spartans.

Somerset drew within three points with 5:33 left in the game on a three-point play by Taylor Paulson at 40-37. The Tigers forced the Spartans into turnovers in each of their next four possessions, which gave the Tigers an opening to pull away for a 50-39 victory.

DeYoung and Hagman led the Tigers with 14 points and Kling scored 11 points. Somerset was led by Dani Schachtner with 15 points and Georgia Hammer with 12 points.

For Schachtner, this was her second game back after missing four weeks with a foot injury. She said an MRI showed no structural damage and the injury is being treated with orthotics and inserts. She said it’s now a matter of dealing with the pain of the nagging injury.

“It’s the middle of the season. I’m not going to miss any more time,” she said.

Schachtner’s return had an impact at both ends of the court. New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said he felt his team needed to attack the rim more, but the Tigers held back fearing Schachtner’s long reach. For the Spartans, that defense was by design.

“The goal was to funnel things to Dani,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg.

Schachtner said she felt this was the best the Spartans have played this season in terms of playing two strong halves. They’ve had a pattern of playing one good half, but not maintaining that level over two halves.

The Tigers had three players sidelined, leaving them with nine healthy players for the game. While this wasn’t the Tigers’ best offensive game, Eggert said the defense has become highly reliable. Senior Amanda Johnson came off the bench for two extended stretches in the game and both times she breathed life into the defense.

“She’s our energizer,” Eggert said. “When she gets out on the floor she brings a different kind of energy.”

Eggert said he was concerned that the Tigers might struggle a bit in their first game after an outstanding effort against Prescott. He said he fully expected Somerset to play well on its home court.

“They were hungry for a win,” Eggert said.

The Tigers face two MBC games this week, hosting Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday before heading to Ellsworth on Friday. The Spartans also face the Tuesday-Friday combo, playing at Osceola Tuesday before hosting Prescott Friday.

St. Croix Central

The Panthers locked into a tight battle with Osceola in Hammond on Friday. Osceola was able to fight off a late comeback attempt to defeat the Panthers, 49-42. Central is now 2-6 in MBC action while Osceola stands at 3-5.

This was a game where both teams had several offensive surges. Twice during the first half, Central built leads of six points. Both times, Osceola came back, resulting in the score being tied 24-24 at halftime.

In the second half, it was Osceola that pulled ahead first. The Chieftains’ full-court pressure caused a couple turnovers in the middle of the half that helped the Chieftains build a nine-point lead.

Then it was the Panthers who upped the tempo, and good things happened. The Panthers charged back, tying the score at 41-41. Osceola then regained the lead and the Panthers were forced to foul, with Osceola hitting enough free throws in the final minutes to pull away.

Kolbi Juen led the Panthers with 10 points. Katherine Cottrell finished with nine points. Panther coach Ty Ketz said Cottrell’s progress has made the Panthers a more balanced offensive team.

“Now if we get the ball inside (to Cottrell), she’s tough,” Ketz said.

Mariah Withuski and Abby Widiker each scored nine points.

This week the Panthers face the two top teams in the MBC, hosting Prescott on Tuesday and playing at Amery on Friday. Ketz said the Panthers can’t use the level of competition as an excuse.

“We can’t take a week off just because we’re playing two good teams,” Ketz said.