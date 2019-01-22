Tuesday's Sports: Now is the time for progress to show

The New Richmond boys hockey team is one of those teams. The Tigers showed progress in the offensive zone on Tuesday during a 6-2 home win over the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team. This win was important for the Tigers because their next games against two of the best teams in the area, Hudson and Superior. The Tigers host Hudson on Thursday before playing at Superior next Tuesday.

The shot totals in Tuesday’s game may have been the best indicator of how the Tigers played. The Tigers outshot RAM 54-16, dominating from start to finish. The Tigers put 21 shots on goal in each of the first two periods.

Freshman Tucker Erickson scored the first goal for the Tigers, 6:45 into the game. Senior Taeus Drill scored with 56 seconds left in the first period, netting his first varsity goal. His recent move to forward appears to be a good fit.

“We’ve really like him there so far,” said Tiger coach Zach Kier.

The Tigers took charge of the game with three goals in the second period. Sam Olson, Gavin Anderson and Hayden Bradbury got the second period goals. Bradbury also scored in the third period, the first time he’s reach the 20-goal milestone in his varsity career.

It wasn’t just the shots and goals that the coaches liked about the Tigers’ offensive work Tuesday.

“We worked the walls and the corners really well and that’s the style I like to play,” Kier said. “In the offensive zone we looked great. We’re not going to have the time and space we did tonight against Hudson and Superior. We’ll have to make the most of our chances.”

Somerset boys hockey

Two major penalties that were hotly disputed by the Somerset coaches ended up being the difference as the Spartans nearly upset Middle Border Conference leader Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday.

The Spartans led 2-1 until the second major penalty opened the door for B-W to score two power play goals late in the third period. The Hawks added an empty net goal to beat Somerset, 4-2. With the win, Baldwin-Woodville locks up the MBC title for the season.

B-W scored the only goal of an even first period. The Spartans were called for a major penalty late in the first period. Most of that penalty carried into the second period, when B-W threw everything it had at the Spartans. The Hawks had a 17-0 shot advantage in the period.

“They took it to us. We weathered the storm,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.

The storm swung the other way in the third period. Somerset tied the score 4:50 into the period. The play started with a defense-to-defense pass from Dominic Abbott to Jackson Haukom. Haukom slid a pass to the far post, where Noah Bailey was waiting to tap in the power play goal.

The Spartans moved ahead 2-1 with by scoring at the 6:04 mark. Abbott fired a shot from the point. Antonio Gomez battled in front for the rebound and stuffed it home for the goal.

Somerset was called for the major penalty at 9:58 mark, then they were called for a tripping penalty shortly after. And that led into B-W’s two power play goals.

Gilkerson agreed that this game was another in the line that Somerset is showing it can compete evenly with almost any team it faces.

“With the goaltending we’re getting, I think that’s true,” he said. “There’s a good belief in the locker room. It’s a fun place to be.”

Somerset boys basketball

There is tangible proof of the Spartans’ improvement. The Spartans lost to Osceola 53-52 in the opening game of the MBC season. In starting the second round of MBC action on Tuesday, the Spartans controlled the game to defeat the Chieftains 67-53.

The Spartans led 37-29 at halftime. They led through the second half, hitting 14-17 free throws to prevent any possible comeback.

Balanced scoring made the Spartans tough to defend. Trae Kreibich scored 18 points, including hitting 4-5 shots from the 3-point arc. Mason Cook and Ty Madden both scored 10 points. Aaron Shartin-Folkert finished with nine points and Melvin Ortiz scored eight points. Ortiz had an excellent all-around game with six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Somerset coach Taylor Germain for the team approach shown by his players.

“We shared the ball and had open looks all night. We were also aggressive attacking the basket,” Germain said.

St. Croix Central girls basketball

The Panther girls took on MBC co-leader Prescott on Tuesday. The Panthers put a surprise in, cutting the margin to five points early in the second half. In the final 10 minutes of the game, Prescott pulled away for a 55-35 win over the Panthers.

The scrappy showing by the Panthers showed the progress that’s being made. And more help is on the way. Senior Claire Frankiewicz, an all-MBC player who suffered a major injury last summer, said she plans to return to the court for the Panthers next week.

Frankiewicz said she returned to practice on Monday and she’s planning to be ready for game action next Thursday against Somerset. She said she’ll be limited to 10 minutes per half to start, playing in 2-3 minute segments. Frankiewicz said there were some tough stages in her comeback.

“The first couple weeks after surgery were really rough. Swelling was a big thing I had to keep down,” she said.

When the swelling went down in her knee and it was able to bend, Frankiewicz began biking. That led to work on the elliptical, then running. She said there was fear when she began to jump.

“You have to learn to trust the leg again,” she said.

Getting back on the court is important to Frankiewicz. She wants to finish her senior season strongly before she heads into her college career. She’s planning to play basketball at Edgewood College in Madison.

Central coach Ty Ketz said the Panthers kept the game close Tuesday despite dealing with adversity, including two starters in foul trouble. Starting guard Kolbi Juen also suffered a bruised knee that limited her availability. She still led the Panthers with nine points.

The Panthers got a spark from Marion Fischer in the first half. With the Panthers trailing 13-2, Fischer hit a pair of 3-pointers that jump-started the offense. At halftime, the Panthers trailed 25-17. Katherine Cottrell hit a shot on the first possession of the second half to draw the Panthers even closer.

Somerset girls basketball

A slow start weighed down the plans the Spartans had for Tuesday’s game at Osceola. By halftime the Spartans trailed 35-15 at halftime and there wasn’t any progress made in the second half, with the Spartans losing 66-42.

Georgia Hammer led the Spartans with 17 points. Rachel Gaikowski added eight points and Dani Schachtner finished with seven points.

Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said the Spartans missed their chance when they forced the Chieftains into five early turnovers, but couldn’t do anything with them.

“Hesitation on the other end cost us an opportunity to go on an early run,” Lindenberg said.

He said Hammer’s offensive showing was impressive, countering what Osceola was trying to take away from her. He said Gaikowski also took a big step forward.

“Rachel had a standout game taking the ball to the rim, but we can’t continue to wait until we’re down big to finally start executing,” Lindenberg said.