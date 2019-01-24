This Week In Sports, Jan. 24-29
Thursday, Jan. 24
Boys Hockey: Hudson at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: New Richmond at Amery, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Beaver Dam, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Beaver Dam tournament, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.
Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Superior, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.Somerset
Thursday, Jan. 24
Boys Hockey: Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Somerset at Barron, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Beaver Dam, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Prescott at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Beaver Dam tournament, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Grantsburg at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.St. Croix Central
Thursday, Jan. 24
Wrestling: St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Amery, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Wrestling: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.