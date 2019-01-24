Search
    This Week In Sports, Jan. 24-29

    By Dave Newman Today at 8:20 a.m.
    New Richmond

    Thursday, Jan. 24

    Boys Hockey: Hudson at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: New Richmond at Amery, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Jan. 25

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Beaver Dam, 6:30 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Prescott, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: New Richmond at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Jan. 26

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Beaver Dam tournament, 10 a.m.

    Tuesday, Jan. 29

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Superior, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Somerset

    Thursday, Jan. 24

    Boys Hockey: Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: Baldwin-Woodville at Somerset, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at Barron, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Jan. 25

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Beaver Dam, 6:30 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Prescott at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Jan. 26

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Beaver Dam tournament, 10 a.m.

    Tuesday, Jan. 29

    Girls Hockey: Western Wisconsin Stars at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.

    Wrestling: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at Baldwin-Woodville, 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Grantsburg at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.

    St. Croix Central

    Thursday, Jan. 24

    Wrestling: St. Croix Central at Prescott, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Ellsworth, 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Jan. 25

    Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Amery, 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday, Jan. 29

    Wrestling: Somerset at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848